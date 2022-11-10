US inflation shows signs of cooling, data indicates

Consumer price index data released Thursday showed that inflation cooled more than expected in October, a hopeful development for American consumers and welcome news for the Federal Reserve and White House after months of stubbornly persistent price increases.

While price increases are still rapid and painful for many households, they are finally beginning to show signs of turning a corner. The inflation index picked up 7.7% in the year through October, less than the 7.9% that analysts had expected and down from 8.2% in the year through September.

After stripping out food and fuel, both of which jump around in price, a “core” inflation index decelerated to 6.3% on an annual basis, down from 6.6% in the prior reading. And core price gains decelerated sharply on a monthly basis.

The underlying details of the report were also encouraging: A slowdown in goods inflation that economists had long anticipated finally showed up, with prices for used cars and clothing falling markedly last month. And in services, part of a slowdown came from an expected decline in medical care costs, but some discretionary purchases also became cheaper, with a fall in airfares and sporting event tickets.

The report provides early evidence that the Fed’s campaign to slow rapid inflation may be combining with supply chain healing to ease price pressures. The central bank has lifted interest rates from near zero to above 3% this year as it tries to slow consumer and business demand and give supply a chance to catch up. Thursday’s report suggested that may be happening — which could improve the outlook for what central bankers call a “soft landing,” a situation where price gains slow without a painful recession.

“This morning’s CPI data were a welcome relief,” Lorie K. Logan, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said in a speech shortly after the report was released. “But there is still a long way to go.”

Inflation is expected to remain rapid through the end of 2022, though there are reasons to hope that it could moderate even more meaningfully in 2023. Rent inflation is expected to slow at some point next year. Health insurance, which has been slightly adding to inflation, is now beginning to slightly subtract from it because of the way it is calculated — that is expected to continue going forward.

“This is not some kind of outlier print,” Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights, wrote in a note following the release.

But other forces could keep inflation elevated. A big question going forward is what will happen to prices for nonhousing services: pet care, child care, health care, manicures, meals out and the like. Prices in those categories are closely tied to wage gains, which have been climbing swiftly in recent months. If that continues, it could be hard for inflation to fall the whole way back to the roughly 2% pace that was normal before the pandemic. Companies are likely to try to pass rising labor bills along to consumers in the form of higher prices.

“Inflation is slowing and there is room for the good news to continue in the coming months,” Neil Dutta, the head of economics at Renaissance Macro, wrote in a research note after the data release. But a continued slowdown in inflation is far from assured: The economy is still resilient, which could make it hard for inflation to make the long journey back to the Fed’s target of 2% without further cooling in demand.

“Stronger real growth will put pressure on capacity, and that challenges the immaculate disinflation thesis,” Dutta wrote.