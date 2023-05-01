Virtual town hall meeting to focus on Northern California wildfire preparation

A virtual town hall meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening for Northern Californians to discuss wildfire preparation and prevention.

The meeting is hosted by state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, Cal Fire and the Marin County Fire Department.

According to McGuire’s office, the discussion will cover how the state responds to large fires, resources available this summer and fall, and what area residents should do to prepare for wildfire season.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and viewers may submit questions by visiting McGuire’s webpage at bit.ly/3HuF8MY.

The meeting is available via the senator’s Facebook page and website.

It’s accessibly via phone by dialing at 1-669-900-6833 and entering the webinar ID: 854 0548 1929.

