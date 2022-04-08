Weekend wind advisory issued for interior North Bay mountains

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory this weekend for the interior North Bay mountains, with gusts forecast to reach 40 mph at higher elevations, officials said.

The wind advisory will be in effect from 5 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday across the Mayacamas Mountains, East Bay hills and down the Diablo Range.

After temperatures in Santa Rosa reached 92 degrees Thursday, windy conditions in the North Bay may be anxiety-inducing but have not merited a red flag warning, said National Weather Service meteorologist David King.

🚩 Our earliest springtime Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the Sacramento Valley for tomorrow morning-Sunday evening due to strong and gusty north winds, very low humidity, and a mosaic of dry fuels. Please remember to practice fire safety! #CAwx #NorCal pic.twitter.com/pXwg50JqNb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 8, 2022

The region has enough remaining fuel moisture from last year’s autumn storms, unlike in the Sacramento Valley, where the windy and warm weather, dry fuels and low humidity prompted a red flag warning over the weekend.

If weather service meteorologists do receive new information that merits a similar move for the North Bay, they could issue one, King said.

“Stay vigilant and don’t be that spark,” he added.

Most inhabited areas in Sonoma County, including Santa Rosa, can expect breezes to pick up Friday afternoon to 15 mph with occasional gusts that could reach 20 mph.

Temperatures will be 5°-10° cooler across the interior and as much as 20° cooler near the coast this Friday afternoon compared to the record breaking heat on Thursday. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/2nTO7TN32x — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 8, 2022

Overnight, the pattern will pivot to offshore winds, with higher elevations getting hit by 30 to 40 mph gusts, King said. He recommended residents in the windiest locations, places such as Mount St. Helena, tie down their patio furniture and take other items inside.

After Thursday’s record-breaking heat, the Bay Area will continue to cool, with highs in the low 70s by Sunday, King said. Daytime highs are expected to continue to drop into the 50s and 60s next week, and a small amount of rain is expected Monday in the North Bay.

Sonoma County could get one- to two-tenths of an inch of precipitation, meteorologists said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.