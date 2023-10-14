Westbound lane of Highway 37 from Vallejo to Sears Point to close

The westbound lane of State Route 37 between Vallejo and Sears Point will be closed from 11 p.m. Oct. 28 to 6 a.m. Oct. 29, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans crews will rehabilitate a bridge and work on joint seal replacements on the State Route 37 bridge over Sonoma Creek.

Motorists driving westbound will be detoured northbound onto State Route 29 where they will need to turn west onto Carneros Highway on State Route 29/State Route 12.

Drivers will continue until Arnold Drive where they will turn left at and head south along State Route 121. Drivers will then merge right into the westbound lane of State Route 37.

For live updates to Caltrans projects, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

