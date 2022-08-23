What’s behind the rapid revenue growth of these 6 North Bay companies?

Six North Bay companies made the cut this year for a national list of fast-growing companies.

The pandemic has been challenging for businesses, which makes it quite an accomplishment to achieve rapid enough revenue growth in the past three years to qualify the Inc. 5000 list.

Find out what these local entrepreneurs have been doing to succeed in a time of rapid change.

Beer pong bots help propel sales for Solano County entrepreneurs

Eric and Francia Fragola run Labruutories, which debuted this year in the rarefied top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list. It produces the robot and e-commerce logistics software, and sells jewelry online.

Napa tech-driven wine club’s sales pass 700,000 cases

Named among FastCompany’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies,” Firstleaf returns to the Inc. 5000 national fast-growth list for a second straight year.

Diversification helps Marin County software firm grow despite Ukraine conflict

Offices in Poland and the Americas took on work that Svitla Systems shifted out of the war zone, originally key to product development. The firm returns to the Inc. 5000 list a fourth time.

Acquisition fuels Santa Rosa construction products firm’s growth

Pacific Shoring Products returns to the Inc. 5000 fast-growth list. It added steel trench-safety products via a Texas company purchase. Local factory automation helps supplement staffing.

Marin security software firm learns to manage growth for scale

Blokworx returns to the Inc. 5000 national fast-growth list. It hired its first marketing and sales team, putting the Larkspur company on track for bigger revenue growth

Founder of Napa medical revenue software firm retires after sale of 32-year-old firm

"(O)ne of the truly attractive things about SyMed (for Cosentus) was it had its own software already built,” says Arthur Roosa. His firm had ranked on a national fast-growth list for a second year.