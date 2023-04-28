What’s next for Marin-Sonoma venture capitalists, startup founders?

Business and social good go hand in hand, but nothing worthwhile ever comes easy.

At least, that’s the way the world looked at Sonoma State University Tuesday to hundreds of North Bay venture capitalists and business startup founders using pitches, innovation and networking to make connections, money and a difference. A group of panelists made the case that in some respects, you can’t have success in one of those areas without the other.

In the “think globally, act locally” socio-economic arena, the heavy responsibility to make the world a better place was whittled down to helping with one big reality check — half the Sonoma County population finds it difficult to pay its basic bills each month with such extravagant housing costs.

The conference subjects ranged from starting up in a post COVID era to the farm of the future at North Bay Next, which was put on by Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures, a 3-year-old Corte Madera-based investment support group. More than 300 people attended.

Most agreed it was exciting to see so many innovations, but more can be achieved. The pandemic didn’t help, as many startups and even established companies were forced to pivot to other operational modes.

Some talked about the sense of isolation in the pandemic and post-pandemic world.

“One of the loneliest jobs in the world is to be a startup founder, Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures founder Zachary Kushel told the crowd during the conference kickoff and received some nods.

And this is where the day’s importance of networking to solve complex problems began — with startups and investors joining forces.

Marin and Sonoma counties showed a 11.9% job growth between December 2021 and November 2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau data that Kushel cited. For an area rich with wealth and potential like Marin and Sonoma, the North Bay counties paled in comparison to California’s 17.6%, still considered lackluster.

“Almost all new job creation came from startup companies,” Kushel claimed. “We need support. Startups only die when founders quit.”

But Kushel’s silver lining notion that 20 North Bay companies have raised at least $1 million in equity capital in the last decade sets the stage for opportunity, as he put it.

The vision is seldom more apparent than Headnote co-founder Sarah Schaaf’s “journey to entrepreneurship,” she said at the conference.

Schaaf developed an innovative legal billing software with Headnote, her new company that started in 2016.

It was a big leap — but Schaaf contends it was a dream worth fulfilling.

“If you go onto Instagram, it looks like everyone is living their dream,” she said, as attendees chuckled.

What’s her advice for those starting out?

“You will need a lot of help — no matter what kind of business you’re in,” she said. “Ask people who have walked in your shoes before.”

Those insider views were shared by the panel covering the challenges of raising capital — Oakland’s Underdog Labs co-founder David Hehman; San Francisco’s Javelin Venture Partners Managing Director Jed Katz.; and Menlo Park’s Gingerbread Capital partner Katherine Rice, whose market provides precedence to women founders.

When asked by an attendee how investors evaluate startup founders, Rice was blunt — “women,” before adding on more possibilities.

“I look for founders that surround themselves with a good team,” she said, the audience still chuckling over her first answer.

A whimsical footnote to other tech heads

During their conference fireside chat, Splunk co-founder Rob Das emphasized to North Bay Business Publisher Lorez Bailey it is important to not give up hope.

Bailey asked Das how did he find the money when growing his small operation founded in 2003 to a $3.65 billion global force with more than 7,500 employees.

In the beginning of his company’s journey, Das said he “self-funded” his idea for the San Francisco software firm on his “credit card,” ate rice cakes and tried to appease his wife who was anxious about their future.

“It’s hard. I went two years with no salary,” he said.

But within three years, he found $40 million in funding and held firm to his leather-shoe pitches with a meager PowerPoint presentation and verbal demonstration.

“I marched up and down Sand Hill Road,” he said of the street of influence that encompasses Stanford, Menlo Park and the birthplace of tech — Palo Alto.

Who says tech startup founders have to be stuffy?

The ag executives and farmers who know very well what it’s like to need financial support certainly didn’t fit the bill when they took the stage for the afternoon session called “the farm of the future.”