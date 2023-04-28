What’s next for Marin-Sonoma venture capitalists, startup founders?

SUSAN WOOD
THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 28, 2023, 10:46AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Business and social good go hand in hand, but nothing worthwhile ever comes easy.

At least, that’s the way the world looked at Sonoma State University Tuesday to hundreds of North Bay venture capitalists and business startup founders using pitches, innovation and networking to make connections, money and a difference. A group of panelists made the case that in some respects, you can’t have success in one of those areas without the other.

In the “think globally, act locally” socio-economic arena, the heavy responsibility to make the world a better place was whittled down to helping with one big reality check — half the Sonoma County population finds it difficult to pay its basic bills each month with such extravagant housing costs.

The conference subjects ranged from starting up in a post COVID era to the farm of the future at North Bay Next, which was put on by Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures, a 3-year-old Corte Madera-based investment support group. More than 300 people attended.

Most agreed it was exciting to see so many innovations, but more can be achieved. The pandemic didn’t help, as many startups and even established companies were forced to pivot to other operational modes.

Some talked about the sense of isolation in the pandemic and post-pandemic world.

“One of the loneliest jobs in the world is to be a startup founder, Marin Sonoma Impact Ventures founder Zachary Kushel told the crowd during the conference kickoff and received some nods.

And this is where the day’s importance of networking to solve complex problems began — with startups and investors joining forces.

Marin and Sonoma counties showed a 11.9% job growth between December 2021 and November 2022, according to U.S. Census Bureau data that Kushel cited. For an area rich with wealth and potential like Marin and Sonoma, the North Bay counties paled in comparison to California’s 17.6%, still considered lackluster.

“Almost all new job creation came from startup companies,” Kushel claimed. “We need support. Startups only die when founders quit.”

But Kushel’s silver lining notion that 20 North Bay companies have raised at least $1 million in equity capital in the last decade sets the stage for opportunity, as he put it.

The vision is seldom more apparent than Headnote co-founder Sarah Schaaf’s “journey to entrepreneurship,” she said at the conference.

Schaaf developed an innovative legal billing software with Headnote, her new company that started in 2016.

It was a big leap — but Schaaf contends it was a dream worth fulfilling.

“If you go onto Instagram, it looks like everyone is living their dream,” she said, as attendees chuckled.

What’s her advice for those starting out?

“You will need a lot of help — no matter what kind of business you’re in,” she said. “Ask people who have walked in your shoes before.”

Those insider views were shared by the panel covering the challenges of raising capital — Oakland’s Underdog Labs co-founder David Hehman; San Francisco’s Javelin Venture Partners Managing Director Jed Katz.; and Menlo Park’s Gingerbread Capital partner Katherine Rice, whose market provides precedence to women founders.

When asked by an attendee how investors evaluate startup founders, Rice was blunt — “women,” before adding on more possibilities.

“I look for founders that surround themselves with a good team,” she said, the audience still chuckling over her first answer.

A whimsical footnote to other tech heads

During their conference fireside chat, Splunk co-founder Rob Das emphasized to North Bay Business Publisher Lorez Bailey it is important to not give up hope.

Bailey asked Das how did he find the money when growing his small operation founded in 2003 to a $3.65 billion global force with more than 7,500 employees.

In the beginning of his company’s journey, Das said he “self-funded” his idea for the San Francisco software firm on his “credit card,” ate rice cakes and tried to appease his wife who was anxious about their future.

“It’s hard. I went two years with no salary,” he said.

But within three years, he found $40 million in funding and held firm to his leather-shoe pitches with a meager PowerPoint presentation and verbal demonstration.

“I marched up and down Sand Hill Road,” he said of the street of influence that encompasses Stanford, Menlo Park and the birthplace of tech — Palo Alto.

Who says tech startup founders have to be stuffy?

The ag executives and farmers who know very well what it’s like to need financial support certainly didn’t fit the bill when they took the stage for the afternoon session called “the farm of the future.”

Tim Bucher, CEO of Agtonomy of San Francisco, provided glimpses of an agricultural operation that more closely resembled the futuristic “The Jetsons,” rather than “your granddaddy’s farm” that’s been around for multiple generations.

“Things are going on to affect our farms. Farmers are desperate right now because of this perfect storm upon us,” Bucher said in reference to prolonged drought periods followed by flooding, along with a pandemic-driven labor shortage.

That’s why Bucher, who is also president of Trattore Farms in Geyserville, has turned to “autonomous farm equipment.” And yes, that means robots doing the job.

“Farmers don’t care about automatic door locks on their barns,” he said, clarifying what those jobs aren’t.

But the last bastions of the frontier are buying into the ag tech transformation. Managing the overgrowth gained by the heavy rain this winter is one example of a reason why automation serves to speed up a critical job.

”Farmers now are trying to figure out how to mow their crops,” he said.

The industry that provides us with food will throw out the welcome mat to any solution that deletes yet another problem or obstacle.

Sonoma County Winegrowers Association President Karissa Kruse, who also served on the panel, sees the North Bay problems firsthand with a California industry valued at more than $45 billion in economic output.

“We’ve lost a million acres (of farmland) in the last five years in California. If we don’t do something, we’ll all be looking at a different world,” she said, further inviting startups in the audience to approach the organization with ideas. “We want to be a living lab (for you).”

Roland Vandermeer, chairman and CEO of UpTerra in San Rafael, agreed with the otherworldly assessment, warning dire consequences if Americans remain on the path of eco destruction.

“If we don’t do anything in 20 years, we are dead as a human species,” he said, starkly.

Money steps up to the task at hand

It soon became obvious that the venture capitalists and startup founders in the room realized they had quite the responsibility to take on.

This was evident in Oakland’s Numi organic tea’s fair trade practices discussed that morning, to the community afternoon session’s philanthropic message led by After the Fire CEO Jennifer Gray Thompson; Community Engagement Vice President Johnathan Logan; and United Way of the Wine Country President Lisa Carreno.

Before Logan broached the idea of the possible “guaranteed income” because of the income disparity in his Marin region and other U.S. areas, Carreno painted a bleak picture of the diminishing middle class, rattling off statistics about Sonoma County’s expensive way of life.

  • One in two Sonoma County households is “housing burdened,” meaning over 30% of the income is swallowed up by placing a roof over one’s head.
  • 7 in 10 single mothers are not making ends meet.
  • 5 in 10 fathers are living above their means.

“Those are folks you are employing,” she said, leaning into the audience from the conference’s last panel discussion.

Moreover, she declared $93,000 as the annual income necessary to make ends meet in the county.

“But the average income is $60,000. You do the math,” she said.

To that, Thompson coaxed the audience to be “disruptors” and don’t be afraid to take steps to change the world.

As PairUp co-founder Emily Harburg pointed out right before, success is all about connections, networking and the freedom to ask for help — even if the support doesn’t come from a human. Her whole employee engagement system provided by her Sausalito company was built on the premise in January 2022 that it starts with one’s own company.

“It’s understanding who’s in your network,” she said.

Susan Wood covers law, cannabis, production, tech, energy, transportation, agriculture as well as banking and finance. She can be reached at 530-545-8662 or susan.wood@busjrnl.com

Show Comment