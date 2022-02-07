When will California ease mask, vaccine rules? Officials warn ‘back to normal’ takes time

SAN FRANCISCO — With the omicron surge fading fast and people clamoring for a return to pre-pandemic life, public health officials in California and beyond are facing new pressure to relax mask and vaccine safety rules.

But many remain wary of declaring victory, aware that new variants are possible in the months ahead. Hopes for a definitive end to the pandemic have been dashed many times, they say, and it would be unwise to drop both masking and vaccine requirements when such uncertainty remains.

Instead, health officials are urging smaller steps.

“This phase of the pandemic is nearing its end. I think that’s clear,” University of California, San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford said at a campus meeting last week. “What variants emerge after that is really pretty much anyone’s guess. ... There’s just no predicting them, unfortunately.”

Some California counties are beginning to repeal vaccination mandates to enter certain businesses. Contra Costa County on Friday said it was lifting its vaccine-or-test requirement for customers of indoor restaurants, bars and gyms.

Health officials in the Bay Area’s third-most-populous county said the relaxation of the mandate, which has been in place since August, comes now that 80% of residents are fully vaccinated, and 2 in 5 residents have received a booster shot.

By contrast, in Los Angeles County, 69% of residents are fully vaccinated, and 1 in 3 residents have received a booster.

“We believe now is the right time to loosen a requirement that made a lot of sense last summer, when a different variant of COVID-19 was dominant and there was less community immunity,” Dr. Ori Tzvieli, Contra Costa County’s acting health officer, said in a statement.

“But by no means are we back to normal,” Tzvieli said. “There are still many more cases of COVID-19 in our community now than there were in mid-December, so we need to continue to take precautions when we go out.”

But other parts of the Bay Area are still enforcing their vaccination rules. Oakland became the latest city in California to require proof of full vaccination to enter certain businesses after an emergency ordinance approved days before Christmas went into effect Tuesday. A similar rule is in place in West Hollywood and Berkeley.

San Francisco, however, has tweaked some of its requirements. The city partially softened its vaccination verification rule Tuesday to allow indoor restaurants, bars, clubs, theaters and entertainment venues to permit unvaccinated customers to enter if they cite religious beliefs or a qualifying medical reason. But those people must show a recent negative coronavirus test — administered by a test provider and showing the person’s name — to enter.

For vaccinated San Francisco customers, booster shots will now be required for entrance to certain locales for those who are eligible. San Jose made a similar adjustment Friday for indoor events of 50 or more people at city-owned sites, including the convention center and SAP Center, an indoor arena that’s home to the San Jose Sharks.

San Francisco also eased its COVID-19 mask order for vaccinated gym members and office workers, allowing them to shed face coverings as long as they are up to date on their vaccinations and booster shots, if eligible.

The Bay Area has been spared from the worst of the omicron surge likely because of higher vaccination and booster rates and greater compliance with mask-wearing.

Since New Year’s Day, there have been 42 COVID-19 deaths in Contra Costa County, about four deaths for every 100,000 residents. L.A. County’s death rate is four times worse — with 1,576 deaths since Jan. 1, or about 16 deaths for every 100,000 residents.

L.A. County is also challenged by a higher poverty rate and overcrowded housing, which have always made it more vulnerable during the pandemic than the Bay Area. Among the 25 biggest metropolitan areas in America, L.A. has the highest percentage of overcrowded homes, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Among all L.A. homes, 11% are considered overcrowded, compared with about 6% in New York and the Bay Area.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said there are still valid reasons behind the county order requiring vaccinations for customers of indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs and lounges, as well as the city ordinance mandating proof of full vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, shopping centers, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, coffee shops, gyms, museums, bowling alleys, performance venues and other spaces.

“We still have a lot of cases here, and we have a lot of transmission. And anything we can do to really help us get to a lower level of transmission, I think, is appropriate,” Ferrer said.