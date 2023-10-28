White paint covering Santa Rosa’s historic Stonehouse sandblasted away

After weeks of public outcry over the whitewashing of Santa Rosa’s landmark Stonehouse on Highway 12, the property owner has removed the offending paint.

On Saturday, two construction workers sandblasted most of the paint, leaving the 114-year-old structure a shade closer to its original hue. The property owner said the about-face was done to appease residents whose objections were heard loud and clear.

“We want everybody to be happy,” said Paul Thompson, the Novato-based developer who owns the building. “We don’t want to be swimming upstream.”

Thompson, who hired a paint contractor to whitewash the building earlier this month, said that amid the outcry some neighbors offered to help pay for the sandblasting. He wouldn’t say how much the paint removal is costing and, for the moment, he’s paying the cost.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H7xYMs_iAhQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“Some of the neighbors, actually, they are willing to help pay for this, too, so we think it’s a win-win,” he said.

When the whitewashing started on Oct. 2, emotions and tempers quickly flared. The paint contractor hired for the job reported that his workers were insulted and abused by passing motorists. One worker even had a rock thrown at him.

According to local historian Gaye LaBaron, the original building, constructed in 1909 by Massimo Galeazzi, an immigrant stone mason from Tuscany, was originally a boarding house called the Rincon Hotel. Galeazzi rented rooms, with meals included, to single men who had come to work in the stone quarries in the hills above the Sonoma, Petaluma and Rincon valleys.

Galeazzi’s great-grandson Michael Malvino, who still lives very close to the Stonehouse, said Saturday he was thrilled to see the white paint removed. Malvino, 71, is himself a painting contractor.

Malvino said his family used to own the Stonehouse, along with five other homes and 28 acres that went up the hill behind the stone structure. “That was like our kid stomping and playground our whole time growing up — it was pretty fun,” he said.

“All the negative vibes from that Stonehouse (getting painted) must have paid off, because they’re sitting there sandblasting that for the last two days, trying to get that white off,” Malvino said.

"That thing’s a Santa Rosa landmark and nobody wanted to see it painted white and just be another building,“ he said.

The structure is not an official city landmark nor is it listed on state or federal historic registers and the paint job didn’t require city approvals.

While the building is not technically an official landmark, the city of Santa Rosa “recognizes most structures over 50 years old as historic,” according to the Santa Rosa Planning Division website.

The city’s architectural heritage includes, among other styles, the Carrillo Adobe from the Mexican period; Gothic and Greek Revival Style houses from the late 1800s; and stone buildings constructed by Italian stone masons in Railroad Square.

Other styles include Craftsman and California bungalow after 1910 and Spanish and Mission Revival in the 1920s and 1930s.

Kadee Pendleton, who grew up and still lives in walking distance to the property, said regardless of whether the Stonehouse is on any official landmark registry, its historic value is obvious to anyone who lives in Sonoma County.

She said she was happy to see the paint removed, but she said it should never have been painted in the first place.

“I think it’s a shame there wasn’t more thought and consideration to the community, given the history of the building,” she said, adding that the loss of structures like the iconic Round Barn during the Tubbs Fire in 2017 punctuate the need for greater attention to Sonoma County’s architectural history.

“Greater care needs to be taken, in consideration of the community, when one remodels or updates structures like (Stonehouse),” she said.

Thompson initially defended the whitewashing of the Stonehouse, telling a reporter that the change is “difficult and I can understand being apprehensive.” He said the improvements at the site would help breathe new life into the property and preserve it long-term.

Thompson purchased the building from California Human Development Corp. after the nonprofit decided last summer to shutter a residential treatment program for women called Athena House. He said he has short- and long-term plans for the site and nearby property.

“Immediately, we want to have an Airbnb, bed and breakfast-type, 14-room place,” he said Saturday.

Thompson’s long-term plans include submitting a proposal to the Santa Rosa planning division that call for a 60- to 65-room hotel on the lot next to the Stonehouse. He said there were similar plans proposed for the site about 20 years ago but they never materialized.

Thompson said his workers got about 65% of the paint removed from the front of the building by the end of the workday Saturday. He said workers will continue to work on Monday.

The sandblasting has removed most of the white paint, but the building still has a faint white hue. Malvino said he hopes more will be done to return the building to its original state.

“I'm hoping when they get done sandblasting that they'll power wash it to bring it back to natural stone,” he said. “I’m not too sure how much of that'll come off with sandblasting.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.