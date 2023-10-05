Whitewashing of Santa Rosa’s landmark Stone House stirs outrage as developer eyes hotel plans

AUSTIN MURPHY AND PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 5, 2023, 11:56AM
Updated 1 hour ago

Michael Malvino sounded angry, incredulous, confused.

Mostly, he seemed sad.

Malvino, a painting contractor and longtime resident of Rincon Valley, stood in front of the historic Stone House on Tuesday afternoon, watching a misbegotten makeover in progress.

That, at least, was his strongly held opinion of the work being done on this landmark building at 3555 Sonoma Highway in east Santa Rosa, constructed by his great-grandfather with stone quarried from nearby hills.

On Monday, workers for the building’s new owner started painting it white.

“It’s ugly,” he concluded. “It looks horrible.”

The sudden and drastic update to the distinctive rock edifice has raised the ire of Malvino and other descendants of Massimo Galeazzi, the skilled Italian stonemason who built this and other well known stone structures at the turn of the 20th century.

And it has spurred concerns from longtime neighbors and passing motorists who have taken to Nextdoor and Facebook to decry the paint job and question how this could happen without any input.

A sandwich board placed in front of the Stone House by an irate local resident late Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)
A sandwich board placed in front of the Stone House by an irate local resident late Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

A sandwich board sign placed Wednesday night on the sidewalk alongside the property got right to the point: “WTF is this?” it read. “This is wrong!”

The structure, which dates back to 1909, is not listed on any local, state or federal historic registers and the lack of formal recognition may have left it vulnerable to changes.

The paint job didn’t require city approval or trip any city codes.

Novato-based Thompson Builders Corp., which purchased the Stone House and adjacent vacant lot in February, is advancing a proposal for a new, boutique hotel that would incorporate the Stone House into the design.

The team has begun to clean the exterior and clear vegetation on the site as those plans are solidified, said Paul Thompson, the firm’s president.

Thompson, who was familiar with the property’s history and had previously eyed purchasing it, acknowledged in an interview that residents may be reluctant to embrace the change in color on such a highly visible building, its stone edifice managing to both blend in and stand out on the hillside along Highway 12.

But he defended the decision to paint it over.

“It was a big change for us to contemplate the whitewashing of the building,” Thompson said, while touting improvements at the site he said would help breathe new life into the property and preserve it long-term. “Change is difficult I can understand being apprehensive.”

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and we respect that,” he said of the criticism.

The painting work has been a shock to many, and few with more personal ties to the building than Malvino, who has lived most of his life next door to the former Galeazzi homestead.

Driving home from work Monday, Malvino recounted, he got a call from his wife, who asked, “Did you know they’re painting the Stone House?’”

The west side of the building was already painted white when he arrived.

“I thought they were treating it with some kind of masonry cleaner, and they were going to wash it off,” he said.

But when he asked what was going on, workers told him the whole building was being repainted

“I was in shock,” he said.

Michael is the oldest of eight Malvino children, all of whom graduated from Montgomery High School.

Their great-grandfather, Massimo Galeazzi, was an immigrant stonemason from Tuscany who teamed with a trio of other artisans from the old country to build such historic landmarks as Santa Rosa's railroad depot, St. Rose Church, the Railway Express building (now A'Roma Roasters) and La Rose Hotel.

Looking up at the partially whitewashed Stone House on Tuesday, Malvino ticked off the names of some of those structures, then shook his head, asking “are they all gonna start getting painted now because (owners) don’t like the stone?”

Completed 114 years ago, the Stone House first served as the Galeazzi homestead. It was also a boardinghouse for young men, many of them recent arrivals from the Massa-Carrara region of Tuscany “where generations had learned the quarrying craft in marble pits that had been worked even before Michelangelo came to choose the right block for his ‘David.’”

So wrote The Press Democrat’s Gaye LeBaron in 2010, in a rollicking biography of the building that has served, down through the years, as a hotel, grocery store, tavern, speakeasy, “sanitarium” for tuberculosis patients, topless bar and, more recently, home of Athena House, a substance abuse treatment center for women.

That facility recently moved to Rincon Valley.

“I realize we don’t own it anymore,” Malvino said. “But this is our family history and heritage here. Everybody who owned it prior to now had enough respect to leave it as the historical site that it was.”

The Stone House isn’t designated as a city landmark, as some of the other stone buildings Galeazzi and the others built. Nor is it listed on the California Register of Historic Resources or on the National Register of Historic Places.

Santa Rosa doesn’t regulate exterior paint, and the change in color did not violate any city codes because the building isn’t formally recognized as a landmark, city spokesperson Katy Oceguera said.

Designating a property as historically significant can often be a drawn-out process. Property owners, local historical societies or government entities can nominate a property, which must meet certain age and other criteria, and nominations must be approved by state and federal officials.

State records show there may have been some early efforts to protect the building.

A search of state inventories documenting historical buildings and other resources showed a survey at some point of the property determined it could be eligible for the national register. The State Historical Resources Commission or keeper of the national listing determined in November 1984 it wasn’t. It’s not clear what led to that finding.

Oceguera said a locally prepared historic evaluation in 2000 identified the Stone House as potentially eligible for the federal listing.

But it doesn’t appear there have been efforts since to get the property in front of state and federal officials.

Thompson Builders proposes constructing a new two-story, 61-room hotel with a central outdoor courtyard and pool and renovating the Stone House. Preliminary paperwork for the development was filed with the city beginning in March, but little has surfaced about the proposal — which caught even city representatives for the area unaware this week.

No additional alterations, other than replacing some of the windows, are proposed for the exterior of the iconic structure, which will be incorporated into the overall development, Thompson said.

“We plan to preserve the building’s exterior in the exact shape and form,” he said. “I think people will be pleasantly surprised with the final outcome.”

Any significant changes would be considered as part of their development application. Exterior alterations beyond updating the paint would require the property owner to update the historic evaluation, Oceguera said.

Developers met with city planning officials in May to discuss their proposal but formal plans have not yet been submitted, Thompson said.

The team has partnered with international hotel group IHG who would operate the new hotel under its luxury Vignette Collection brand, he said.

In the meantime, Thompson Builders has applied for a conditional use permit to operate the Stone House as a boutique bed and breakfast with 14 rooms, which is under review.

Thompson anticipates opening the bed and breakfast by the spring and breaking ground on the larger project within two years.

But other potential uses for the property or even selling it are still on the table.

Sotheby’s International Realty has listed the two parcels for sale for $4.25 million but Thompson said he hasn’t received an offer that has motivated him to part ways with the property, which he first attempted to buy about 20 years ago.

“We have had a lot of people reaching out to us in the rehab business but we’re going more in the direction of a hotel-type product,” he said.

Some local observers took a more measured view.

If the Stone House wasn’t protected, said local historian Jeremy Nichols, “I don’t have a serious problem with painting something white — aesthetics aside.

“It’s not like tearing the building down.”

The paint can always be sandblasted off, he noted — just as some historic Sonoma County homes under renovation have had “false fronts” removed to restore the original appearance.

While he prefers the look of the bare stones, said Nichols, “it’s not my building.”

Though it’s not officially recognized as such, longtime residents see the Stone House as an enduring architectural relic for the area — and an even rarer masonry survivor of Santa Rosa’s 1969 earthquake. Many have kept a close eye on the property as it changed owners over the years.

Kadee Pendleton, who grew up and still lives in walking distance to the property, lamented what she sees as another loss of local history.

The topic has dominated discussions in her neighborhood’s community forum on Nextdoor and has raised concerns that other aspects of the building will be altered without a good steward, she said.

“This is such a visible iconic structure in the gateway to the valley and it’s not being treated properly in many people’s opinion,” she said.

Carole Galeazzi conceded that if the Stone House isn’t protected in some way the new owners have the right to paint the building.

“But it seems a shame to take something so beautiful, so well-known in our community, and change the look of it,” Galeazzi said. Her husband, Gary, is a grandson of Massimo and has stayed in the family business: for decades he and Carole owned the North Bay Monument Co., which deals in memorial products and “slab fabrication.” That business is now owned by their son Kyle.

“I think it’s a disgrace, what they’re doing,” Gary said.

While it may be legal, “it lacks a whole lot of common sense. It doesn’t seem sensitive to the community. I would predict there’s going to be a lot of backlash.”

When Michael Malvino arrived at the Stone House early Tuesday afternoon, his sister-in-law, Linda Malvino, was already there, taking pictures. She was angry, too.

“This is a historic building” Linda said. “Bottom line, they’re destroying our history.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

