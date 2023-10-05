Whitewashing of Santa Rosa’s landmark Stone House stirs outrage as developer eyes hotel plans

Michael Malvino sounded angry, incredulous, confused.

Mostly, he seemed sad.

Malvino, a painting contractor and longtime resident of Rincon Valley, stood in front of the historic Stone House on Tuesday afternoon, watching a misbegotten makeover in progress.

That, at least, was his strongly held opinion of the work being done on this landmark building at 3555 Sonoma Highway in east Santa Rosa, constructed by his great-grandfather with stone quarried from nearby hills.

On Monday, workers for the building’s new owner started painting it white.

“It’s ugly,” he concluded. “It looks horrible.”

The sudden and drastic update to the distinctive rock edifice has raised the ire of Malvino and other descendants of Massimo Galeazzi, the skilled Italian stonemason who built this and other well known stone structures at the turn of the 20th century.

And it has spurred concerns from longtime neighbors and passing motorists who have taken to Nextdoor and Facebook to decry the paint job and question how this could happen without any input.

A sandwich board placed in front of the Stone House by an irate local resident late Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023, in Santa Rosa. (Courtesy photo)

A sandwich board sign placed Wednesday night on the sidewalk alongside the property got right to the point: “WTF is this?” it read. “This is wrong!”

The structure, which dates back to 1909, is not listed on any local, state or federal historic registers and the lack of formal recognition may have left it vulnerable to changes.

The paint job didn’t require city approval or trip any city codes.

Novato-based Thompson Builders Corp., which purchased the Stone House and adjacent vacant lot in February, is advancing a proposal for a new, boutique hotel that would incorporate the Stone House into the design.

The team has begun to clean the exterior and clear vegetation on the site as those plans are solidified, said Paul Thompson, the firm’s president.

Thompson, who was familiar with the property’s history and had previously eyed purchasing it, acknowledged in an interview that residents may be reluctant to embrace the change in color on such a highly visible building, its stone edifice managing to both blend in and stand out on the hillside along Highway 12.

But he defended the decision to paint it over.

“It was a big change for us to contemplate the whitewashing of the building,” Thompson said, while touting improvements at the site he said would help breathe new life into the property and preserve it long-term. “Change is difficult I can understand being apprehensive.”

“Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and we respect that,” he said of the criticism.

The painting work has been a shock to many, and few with more personal ties to the building than Malvino, who has lived most of his life next door to the former Galeazzi homestead.

Driving home from work Monday, Malvino recounted, he got a call from his wife, who asked, “Did you know they’re painting the Stone House?’”

The west side of the building was already painted white when he arrived.

“I thought they were treating it with some kind of masonry cleaner, and they were going to wash it off,” he said.

But when he asked what was going on, workers told him the whole building was being repainted

“I was in shock,” he said.

Michael is the oldest of eight Malvino children, all of whom graduated from Montgomery High School.

Their great-grandfather, Massimo Galeazzi, was an immigrant stonemason from Tuscany who teamed with a trio of other artisans from the old country to build such historic landmarks as Santa Rosa's railroad depot, St. Rose Church, the Railway Express building (now A'Roma Roasters) and La Rose Hotel.

Looking up at the partially whitewashed Stone House on Tuesday, Malvino ticked off the names of some of those structures, then shook his head, asking “are they all gonna start getting painted now because (owners) don’t like the stone?”

Completed 114 years ago, the Stone House first served as the Galeazzi homestead. It was also a boardinghouse for young men, many of them recent arrivals from the Massa-Carrara region of Tuscany “where generations had learned the quarrying craft in marble pits that had been worked even before Michelangelo came to choose the right block for his ‘David.’”

So wrote The Press Democrat’s Gaye LeBaron in 2010, in a rollicking biography of the building that has served, down through the years, as a hotel, grocery store, tavern, speakeasy, “sanitarium” for tuberculosis patients, topless bar and, more recently, home of Athena House, a substance abuse treatment center for women.