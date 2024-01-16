Why California community colleges are reluctant to spend more than $500 million in state money

More than a year after California community colleges received $650 million in state COVID-19 relief money, schools have spent less than 20% of it.

Colleges say they desperately need the money, but that they are reluctant to spend it because of ongoing uncertainty surrounding the state’s budget. Namely, they fear they’ll be asked to give it back.

“It’s either feast or famine,” said Dan Troy, an assistant superintendent at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo and a former member of the finance team at the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

Community colleges can spend the relief money on a wide range of programs, including mental health services, food pantries for students, technology, and professional development for faculty. But more than $500 million remains unspent, according to the most recent data from the chancellor’s office.

Two years ago, in the 2022-23 budget, California had a projected budget surplus due in part to an influx of federal COVID-19 relief money. The state allocated that surplus to a number of programs and services, including $650 million to community colleges.

Last year, the state had a projected deficit, and Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed asking colleges to return the COVID-19 money less than a year after giving it to them. It was part of a proposed tradeoff so that the governor could accommodate other requests, including an increase in the amount of general fund dollars awarded to community colleges.

The proposal never came to fruition, but the governor did claw back other funds from community colleges in order to close the state’s budget deficit.

The Dovica Learning Resource Center at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo on Jan. 10, 2024. Photo by Julie Leopo-Bermudez for CalMatters

Now the governor and the Legislature are grappling with a $37.9 billion deficit as they plan the 2024-25 budget. According to the governor’s proposed budget, released last week, the community college system will not face any major cuts this year, though the budget is subject to change before it’s enacted this summer.

“Predictability, consistent funding, I think that’s what most campuses would love to see,” Troy said. His district, which has three campuses in San Luis Obispo County, has spent or signed contracts amounting to $390,000 as of the end of last year, a fraction of the nearly $5 million in COVID-19 funds it received in 2022.

There are other reasons behind his spending decision. Before Cuesta College received its nearly $5 million portion of the state’s COVID relief dollars, it had already received a much larger relief grant — roughly $28 million — directly from the federal government. Troy said his plan was to prioritize spending down federal dollars first, since it’s much more money and needed to be used before the end of last year. Colleges have until 2027 to spend the money from the state.

Uncertainty makes it hard to spend

Across the state, community colleges said financial uncertainty is shaping everyday decisions about spending money they receive from the state.

“I was reluctant to make major commitments to the (COVID-19) dollars for fear that the rug would be pulled out from under us.” Dan Troy, assistant superintendent at Cuesta College

In South Lake Tahoe, where the cost of housing has become unaffordable for many low-income students, the local community college is building a 100-bed dorm with state construction funding. But inflation led to rising building prices. President Jeff DeFranco said the college initially held back on spending its COVID-19 money in case it needed to use it for the housing project. The final housing estimate came in lower than expected, he said, meaning the college was free to use its COVID-19 funds elsewhere.

More uncertainty followed for Lake Tahoe Community College. Several months after the final housing estimate came in, Newsom proposed that colleges return more than half of the COVID-19 money they had received.

While the final version of the budget didn’t include those particular cuts, the governor did ultimately ask colleges to return more than half of the money they had received for maintenance projects. Colleges that had already spent that money either needed to renege on contracts or pull from other sources of funding to cover the difference.

“I was reluctant to make major commitments to the (COVID-19) dollars for fear that the rug would be pulled out from under us. I was concerned that we’d make commitments we couldn’t keep,” Troy said. Of the $390,000 that Troy has committed so far, most is for a contract with the regional transit agency to provide free bus travel for students. That contract has more flexibility than a traditional contract with a private company.