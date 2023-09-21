Wildfire smoke to worsen through Thursday in Sonoma County, stick around to weekend
Air quality is expected to remain at poor levels through the end of the week as smoke continues to funnel into the region from fires burning in Northern California, weather officials said.
As of 11 a.m., most of Sonoma County had an air quality index ranging from the lower 100s to about 150, mimicking numbers from the previous day, according to PurpleAir. Windsor had a citywide average of 160.
Between 101 to 150, members of sensitive groups, such as older adults or those with asthma, could experience negative health effects. At 151, all residents may face adverse effects.
Sonoma County extended its health advisory, initially issued for Tuesday, through Thursday due to the continued prevalence of the smoke. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended the Spare the Air alert, which bans using wood-burning devices, through Friday.
The smoke is not expected to dissipate Thursday, National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said. Rather, it will likely increase due to the continued northerly winds.
Additional smoke will appear in the area and stick closer to the ground from Thursday afternoon and into the evening.
Winds will slow late Thursday and into Friday morning, and smoke will begin to dissipate.
The air will get better, McCorkle said, but not quickly.
As this continues, officials recommend residents wear an N95 mask, limit outdoor exposure and exercise and make sure their air conditioning is set to recirculate.
Smoke could remain in the area until a cold front forming off the coast of the Pacific Northwest pushes into the North Bay early next week.
The front could possibly bring up to 1/4 of an inch of rain in lower elevations.
“It’s actually panning out to be a decent amount of rain,” McCorkle said Thursday.
