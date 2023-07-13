Will opening of new In-N-Out bring traffic headaches? Here’s what a Santa Rosa city planner says

In-N-Out fans know getting your hands on the burger chain’s animal-style fries or beefy Double-Doubles is typically preceded by a long wait in the drive-thru.

That means traffic delays should be expected Thursday, when the fast-food restaurant’s fourth Sonoma County location opens on Santa Rosa Avenue.

The new location is Santa Rosa’s second In-N-Out, the California-based chain which debuted in Sonoma County in 1996. Its first local restaurant opened in Rohnert Park, followed by one in Petaluma and its County Center Drive location in Santa Rosa.

The new In-N-Out is situated immediately south of Hearn Avenue, an area already plagued by heavy traffic.

Feeding the traffic along Santa Rosa Avenue, between Colgan and Yolanda avenues, is a double set of Highway 101 on- and off-ramps.

Many expect the new In-N-Out will exacerbate traffic in the area, but Rob Sprinkle, the city’s deputy director of traffic engineering, said otherwise.

The new restaurant’s planning has satisfied requirements to keep vehicles from spilling onto Santa Rosa and Yolanda avenues, he said.

Though, it is possible for some additional back-ups in the area the first few weeks after the burger joint opens, he said, similar to last year’s opening of Sonic just a few hundred feet north on Santa Rosa Avenue.

“(This location) is basically splitting up the difference between the location in Rohnert Park and the one in northern Santa Rosa,” Sprinkle said.

“This is going to help not only relieve some of the stress on the two locations but just make it more concrete for people living closer to not have to make trips further out of the way if they want In-N-Out.”

According to city planning documents, the Santa Rosa Avenue location will have two entrances — one on Santa Rosa Avenue and another behind McDonald’s off Yolanda Avenue.

Cars using either entrance will converge into a single drive-through lane at the east side of the restaurant. Overflow will wrap around the building’s northern and western perimeter.

The drive-through queue can accommodate up to 30 cars, according to the location’s impact study, which was part of the planning process.

Planning documents also showed results of a traffic impact study conducted in the area, which expects traffic from In-N-Out contributing an average of 3,012 trips per day, with 224 trips in the evening peak hour alone.

That’s about 60% more than at other fast-food restaurants with drive-thru windows.

The study, however, found the area will continue to operate acceptably with the added traffic.

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.