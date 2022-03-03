Wind advisory issued for Sonoma Coast starting Friday

Strong, gusty winds are expected to batter the Sonoma Coast on Friday following a storm that has brought light rain to parts of the North Bay, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of the coastal Bay Area on Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Forecasters are predicting northerly winds with sustained speeds between 25 and 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

The weather service is urging coastal residents to secure loose outdoor objects. Officials warned that the wind could topple trees, trigger power outages and result in difficult driving conditions for tall vehicles or those pulling trailers.

⚠Hold on to your hats...it's going to get windy. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the N Bay Coast, San Francisco, and San Francisco Peninsula Coast for Friday. Gusts 40-50 mph will be possible. 🌬 #cawx pic.twitter.com/rEq5SuT7GY — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 3, 2022

On Thursday morning, the parts of Sonoma County that had seen the most rain were Salt Point State Park on the coast and Cloverdale, which both got about a quarter-inch.

Bodega Bay and Cazadero got about 0.1 inches, while Santa Rosa, Occidental and Sebastopol each got just over 0.05 inches.

Further south, rain gauges around Rohnert Park and Petaluma had recorded just 0.01 inches.

The North Bay could see a few additional showers throughout the day, but they’re likely to be light, said weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson.

Another chance of rain arrives Friday evening and into Saturday morning, but “I wouldn’t get too excited about it,” Peterson said, noting that meteorologists have low confidence in the possibility of precipitation.

Following Friday’s strong winds, forecasters are anticipating a drop in temperatures, with the potential for subfreezing overnight conditions on Saturday and Sunday in the interior North Bay, according to Peterson.

