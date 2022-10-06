Windsor approves ban on new gas stations

New gas stations will no longer be built in Windsor after the Town Council approved a ban with few exceptions Wednesday.

Council OK’d the measure, following its second reading, as part of the consent calendar. The vote was unanimous, meaning that Council member Mike Wall changed his mind since the Sept. 7 meeting.

Though the ordinance bars construction of new gas stations or any fossil fuel infrastructure it does allow remodeling or rebuilding of existing stations.

The town’s action follows on the heels of other Sonoma County cities, such as Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cotati, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park that have already banned new stations.

The ordinance takes effect within 30 days of Wednesday’s approval.

The Windsor council approved a climate emergency resolution in 2019, directing its staff to prioritize reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

It has continued to take actions to increase sustainability.

On Sept. 7, council members said Windsor should take part in efforts to encourage alternative transportation and help decrease Sonoma County’s overall dependence on fossil fuel. The town started a scooter rental program a few months ago and more recently it opened a station where residents can obtain recycled water.

Opponents of the bans have argued that limiting gas stations will drive up consumer prices and burden lower-income earners. They also contend that electric vehicles are still too expensive for most people.

There have been no applications to build a new gas station in Windsor for about five years, but a gas station could be sold and continue to be used as a gas station under the new ordinance.

The state said in August it would begin phasing out gas-powered vehicles, with a full ban on sales of new gasoline vehicles by 2035.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.