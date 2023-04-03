Windsor Bowling Center damaged by accidental dryer fire, officials say

A fire which started in a dryer in the Windsor Bowling Center early Sunday caused smoke and water damage to the building, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Sonoma County Fire District firefighters were dispatched at 2:47 a.m. to a fire alarm at 8801 Conde Lane in Windsor, Sonoma County Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman said.

When firefighters entered the bowling alley, they found light smoke conditions and that the sprinkler system was activated. They upgraded the call to a structure fire.

Crews located the source of the fire ― the dryer ― by identifying where the sprinklers were triggered. The fire had already been extinguished by one sprinkler head when they reached the dryer, Foreman said.

Crews turned off the sprinklers to prevent further water damage.

No one was in the building when the fire started.

The utility room sustained “minimal” smoke and water damage, though crews are still determining how much it will cost to fix, Foreman said.

The fire was deemed accidental.

If the bowling alley had not had the alarm systems and sprinklers in place, the damage could have been much more extensive. The building was most likely saved due to these systems and rapid response by firefighters, Foreman said.

“It saves a place in the town of Windsor for people to bring their families,” she said.

