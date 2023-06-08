Windsor council bans short-term rentals, but grants 2-year grace period to current operators

Windsor’s Town Council voted Wednesday to ban non-hosted short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.

The decision brought something of a close to a months-long process during which the council repeatedly changed course on the issue.

The council granted owners of existing short-term rentals a two-year grace period so they could figure out what to do with their properties.

Also, the council said that residents who could prove that their property is their primary home would be allowed to rent those properties for periods of less than 30 days, for up to a total of 60 days a year, without remaining on the premises.

Those properties would still qualify as permitted hosted short-term rentals, town leaders said.

Windsor’s action came a day after the Santa Rosa City Council voted to limit the number of short-term rentals an operator can own but said existing operators with more than one property will be allowed to remain in business under prior rules.

The Town Council’s vote Wednesday was 4-1 in favor of the ordinance banning non-hosted short term rentals in residential neighborhoods. Council member Debora Fudge, who had called for the owners of existing short-term rental properties to be allowed to continue operating, voted against the motion.

In 2015, staff counted about a dozen short-term rental properties that were operating in town. Currently, there are 108, according to staff.

The council has tried on and off since 2015 to come up with regulations for non-hosted short-term rentals. That goal emerged as a real policy and political struggle this year.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

