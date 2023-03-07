Windsor Council shifts direction on banning existing vacation rentals

After hearing from more than 100 vacation rental operators — many of whom said their livelihoods and well-being were at stake — Windsor Town Council members reversed course on banning existing, non-hosted short-term rental properties in town.

Instead, at its March 1 meeting, the Town Council asked staff to rewrite a draft ordinance regulating short-term rentals so that slightly more than 100 existing properties with business permits could continue to operate within town limits.

Three weeks ago, the council members indicated that after a yearlong grace period, those existing rentals would have to close up shop.

But on March 1, the majority of more than 20 Windsor residents who spoke to the council asked for existing rentals to be allowed to continue operating.

Margaret Campbell said she lives off a small annuity from her late husband and after paying her bills she suffers food and medicine “insecurities.”

“The income I receive from being a short term rental owner allows me to live my life and not worry about making ends meet,” Campbell said.

Another resident, Ed Turner, said he was representing his family and neighborhood as he described a short-term rental property that requires regular visits from law enforcement and “is a nightmare for the residents of the subdivision, especially for the immediate neighbors.”

“This property is the poster child of a bad actor,” Turner said.

“My job as an elected is to represent everybody,” said Council member Debora Fudge, who had previously supported banning new and existing short-term rentals entirely from residential neighborhoods. On March 1, she said previous opposition, by residents like Turner, to short-term rentals seemed to revolve around three properties that were “bad actors.”

Referring to the Feb. 15 meeting where council members asked staff to draw up regulations that would give existing properties a year grace period, Fudge said: “There was a comment made … that we’re a family friendly town, and we started going down the path of banning short tern rentals in residential, mostly because of the negative emails we were getting (about) three different houses.

“But being a family friendly town to me is also representing the people here who need short term rentals for your income.”

Windsor Mayor Rosa Reynoza and Vice Mayor Sam Salmon said proliferating short-term vacation rentals — dominated by Airbnb and VRBO — push up housing prices and rents.

“That’s the lens I want to use, what are the consequences of continuing to allow short term rentals in residential areas,” Reynoza said.

She said she wanted regulations limiting to the number of short-term rentals that one person could operate, night-night minimum stays and the use of maximum fines to enforce city rules, among other measures.

“I want to be as strict as possible. That will get rid of most definitely any of these bad actors, I believe,” she said. “But again I will work with everyone else, not just the staff and my council members, but with the residents.”

Windsor’s council has inched toward regulating short-term vacation rentals since 2015. With a draft ordinance before them last Wednesday, council members said they should take a little longer.

Patrick Streeter, Windsor’s community development director, was asked to bring back an amended ordinance that allows existing short-term rentals with business licenses to remain operating and eliminates “bad actors.”

“Since we’re here, and it’s taken us a long time to get here, let’s do it right,” Reynoza said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay