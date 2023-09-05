Windsor grants help affordable housing projects move ahead

A 33-unit affordable housing project in Windsor that stalled after being approved in 2020 will move forward after the town gave it more than $1 million last month.

The $1.2 million grant of inclusionary housing funds to Heritage Park — west of Highway 101, not far from the Town Green — “was critical to the project’s viability,” said Michael Weyrick of W&J Investments, the Southern California company behind the development.

“The funds allow us to reduce the gap created by the inflationary forces that have driven up the cost of construction appreciably over the past two years,” Weyrick said.

Under Windsor’s inclusionary housing ordinance, developers of market rate housing are required to either build affordable housing units or pay in-lieu fees. Those fees are used to help preserve existing affordable housing stock and to create new affordable units.

Heritage Park is set to break ground on Old Redwood Highway next month, Weyrick said. It will be for renters who make between 50% and 60% of the area median income, which under state guidelines is $128,100 for a family of four in Sonoma County.

A 16-unit sweat equity housing project of Sonoma County Habitat for Humanity, Duncan Village, also received $500,000 in this year’s round of inclusionary housing grants. The project got $559,000 in 2017 but has been stuck in place since 2019 due to labor shortages, Windsor city staff said.

The Town Council at its Aug.16 meeting also granted $500,000 to Redwood Glen on Old Redwood Highway, a 43-unit project for very low income tenants making 50% of area median income or less.

Since 2017, before this year’s funding round, Windsor has distributed just over $1.6 million in inclusionary funds to developers. The Heritage Park project already got $565,000 of that funding, and also negotiated $712,000 in other impact fee waivers from the town.

Not all are fans of the in-lieu fees and the Windsor Town Council has evinced interest in revising its policy.

Mayor Rosa Reynoza said Friday that while she is hopeful Heritage Park and the other two projects will now progress, she would rather developers be required to include affordable units in their projects, which would ultimately better address the need for such housing.

“Is the money we're collecting from developers to build affordable housing enough? Does it make sense?” she said.“Or do we start to ask developers to build housing for everybody, to build homes for all income levels in their projects.”

“At the end of the day, I personally, and I think a lot of residents would agree, think it would be nice for developers to build communities for everybody,” she said.

City governments have the ability to change policies governing affordable housing mandates and in-lieu fees.

In 2018, for example, Petaluma changed its affordable housing requirement by removing the option to simply pay an in-lieu fee, and adding a requirement that 15% of new projects be affordable units.

Now, developers in Petaluma must get City Council approval to pay the in-lieu fees. And when they do, the amount must cover the cost of a 20% threshold of affordable units -- 5% more than the standard mandate.

