Women farmworkers call for more work protections at Los Cien’s first event of year in Santa Rosa

Despite concerns of potentially being blacklisted for speaking publicly, local women farmworkers spoke out Thursday in Santa Rosa about needing more protections, like health coverage, disaster pay and better wages.

About 200 people, including fellow farmworkers, local government leaders and community members, attended “Behind the Lines Part IV: Experiences and Rights of Farmworker Women,” the first event of the year for Los Cien

Magali Telles, director of operations for Los Cien, a community and professional organization that addresses issues within the county’s Latino community, hosted the event.

Referred to as “campesinas” in Spanish, the women spoke about how instabilities in farmworking, related to inclement weather, poor wages and lack of health insurance or job protections, have forced them to fill in the gaps with other types of work to feed their families.

“Workers who have made themselves heard suffer the consequences of raising their voices, being pushed aside and considered problematic and untrustworthy,” said Mayra Arreguin, community outreach manager with La Familia Sana, a Cloverdale-based nonprofit that works with farmworkers.

“Those who remain silent do so to secure their jobs.”

We ask for “respect, dignity and a just salary,” said Tere, one of the four farmworkers who spoke Thursday evening and who chose not to share her last name out of fear of retaliation.

Los Cien sought to protect identities of the guest speakers “due to previous instances of farmworkers being blacklisted after participating in Los Cien programs,” according to a press release.

The speakers said they earn about $17 an hour during the winegrowing season, which lasts from late January through October, depending on weather.

“We earn little and it forces us to have two or three jobs: washing dishes, going to clean offices at night and there is no time for the children. And we also must pay for the babysitter who can take care of them,” said Maria, another farmworker.

Maria was critical of the low wages in farmworking, which she said amounted to about $33,000 per year, but could be less if there’s bad weather — like heavy rains or excessive heat.

“That's why we ask for disaster pay during bad weather because it's hard to live,” she said.

Farmworking women often are unaware of outside medical resources and frequently do not have medical benefits, said Sabina Rafaela, an outreach volunteer with Líderes Campesinas, a nonprofit that focuses on leadership of farmworking women with 17 committees across the state.

“It is shocking to know how many pregnant women are working, risking their lives and that of their babies as well,” she said.

Fellow panelist Sandra De Leon underscored the poor pay in relation to the essential work done by farmworkers. She asked that the community support their advocacy with organizations like North Bay Jobs with Justice and North Bay Organizing Project.

“If we complain and raise our voices as farm workers, as gardeners and as domestic workers, it is not because we want to be — as we have often been described as… problematic people,” De Leon said.

Legal rights

Representatives with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division and the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board spoke during the event about basic farmworker rights.

All workers are legally allowed to speak about general labor conditions without fear of retaliation. They must also be properly accommodated to breastfeed at work, can seek to organize, and are allowed to seek family and medical leave without being retaliated against.

If an employer perceives a worker’s decision to pump breastmilk leads to lower productivity, it’s prohibited to retaliate against that worker by moving them to a lower paying position, said Ana Hurtado-Aldana, an investigator with the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Workers are afraid to call the police because of their immigration status and workers should know that police are going to help and they’re not going to ask about their immigration status,” added Yesenia De Luna, regional director for the Agricultural Labor Relations Board’s offices in Santa Rosa, Visalia and Indio.

The state board upholds agricultural workers’ collective bargaining rights and aims to be a resource for all agricultural workers regardless of immigration status.

Workers often bring complaints about salaries, bathroom cleanliness, access to shade, water, sexual harassment and general treatment to the agency, De Luna said.

“We understand that workers can’t always come to us, so we come to them,” she said, adding that staffers make themselves available outside of the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours.

Last July, 21 migrant farmworkers received a $328,077 settlement in lost wages from a Healdsburg farm, the largest payout in the Agricultural Labor Relations Board’s Santa Rosa field office’s local history. This culminated two years after workers sought information on their rights.

The event closed with a call to action from Telles.

“Our call to action today is to note this truth and to stand for this truth every time we shop, prepare our meals and feed our families,” Telles said before a round of applause. “We have you to thank and we stand with you.”

