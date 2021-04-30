Work begins on new apartment complex at former lumber yard near Railroad Square in Santa Rosa

Where: 701 Wilson St., between 8th and 9th streets in Santa Rosa

Work has begun on a new apartment complex near Railroad Square in Santa Rosa, set for completion in May 2022.

The 74-unit Pullman Santa Rosa project, located at 701 Wilson St. between 8th and 9th streets, was approved by the city near the end of 2018. The developer broke ground in late March.

The one- and two-bedroom apartments are being built by the Novato-based Phoenix Development Co., at the site of the former Laws and Yaeger Lumber Yard. Most of the initial site work has been done, including removing more than 1,300 tons of concrete, which was recycled.

The project consists of two buildings and an existing commercial building now leased to Copperfield Books.

During excavation, workers discovered over 1,000 linear feet of railroad track that once belonged to the Northwestern Pacific Railroad.

The tracks will be incorporated into the landscape design of the apartments and its community areas, which include a dog park and a pool area with a fire pit and grills as well as a party room, workout facility and a bike area.

Also planned for the project are a conference room and some office space for residents. Smart home technology, such as entrance lock systems, is planned throughout the units.

“You’re going to see a railroad feel throughout the project,” said Loren Brueggemann, president and co-owner of the development company along with his wife, Michelle Olson. “The railroad history there is huge so we’re trying to emulate that. Plus you’ve got the SMART rail (nearby).”

The complex was named after Pullman cars, railroad sleeping cars that were built and operated on most U.S. railroads by the Pullman Co., founded by George Pullman, from 1867 to 1968.

The developer will reach out to find a local artist who can create something out of the tracks as well, Brueggemann said. A Minneapolis Phoenix development featured a bike rack made out of railroad tracks by a local artist.

Rents for the units has not yet been established but will be released by September, Brueggemann said. The company expects to start preleasing units in February.

The company is also building Dutton Flats in Santa Rosa, a 41-unit affordable apartment complex at Dutton Avenue and 3rd Street that is expected to be completed by September.

The Pullman Santa Rosa location has been rated a Walker’s Paradise with a walk score of 92 out of 100 by the real estate industry.

“There’s a lot happening in that neighborhood. They just need the bodies to make all those things successful,” Breuggemann said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.