Worker at Geysers geothermal plant hospitalized with moderate burns

A worker at a geothermal plant in The Geysers east of Healdsburg was hospitalized Sunday after he was burned while on the job, Lake County Fire officials reported.

An emergency call for medical help went out at 2:06 p.m. after the worker suffered moderate burns on the lower part of his body, according to Lake County Fire and Chief Paul Duncan of Cal Fire.

A representative of CalPine, the energy company that operates most of the power plants in The Geysers geothermal field, could not be reached for comment.

It was unclear whether OSHA has been contacted. Additional information was unavailable Sunday.

