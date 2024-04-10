2024 Forty Under 40 winner

by Gary Quackenbush, for North Bay Business Journal

Zane Stevens founded Protea Financial 10 years ago at a time when there were no examples of fully off-site and remote accounting businesses that had staff members working at home. Rules for this business model did not exist. He had to create his own blueprint.

“The success we have achieved over the past decade makes me proud each day. Most of my career has been marked by major crises and changes, including the Great Recession, COVID stay-at-home mandates along with business lockdowns and office closures, which taught me to be flexible and adjust,” he said.

Moving from South Africa to the U.S. and starting from scratch with few opportunities, he had to build his career all over again. Back in Cape Town he was a financial manager at Syntell and its subsidiaries.

Syntell is a leading blue-chip company with revenue in excess of $38 million providing cutting edge technology-based services designed to improve road safety, traffic management and revenue collection.

Before joining SynTell, Zane was a supervisor at KPMG in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town, where he led audit, financial and information advisory engagements.

Working with a broad range of clients, from owner-managed entities to large listed multinational companies, he obtained extensive experience in various industry categories, including automotive, public sector, food and beverage and consumer products, retail, healthcare and agriculture.

He is registered as a chartered accountant in South Africa with that nation’s Institute of Chartered Accountants. He received an honors degree in accounting from the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, where he completed an undergraduate degree in accounting.

His goals in 2024 are all focused on the sustainability of Protea as a business. He is looking to redesign the firm so it can remain flexible and thrive over the next 10 years and beyond.

“I’m also working hard to maintain the quality of my weekly podcasts and concentrating on adding value through the launch of my new leadership podcast, Protea Conversations,” he said.

After hours, Stevens plays a major role with Novato Youth Soccer and North Marin Soccer. He is vice president of recreation and on the executive committee where he is responsible for planning and executing the fall recreational soccer league involving more than 1,200 youth and more than 100 teams — and coaching two of them.