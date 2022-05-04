Are you helping your local customers find your business in web searches?

Are you a small business in the North Bay? Do you want to see your website appear in Google search results when someone looks up your business?

Or, better yet, do you want to show up with specific local keywords like "best pinot noir tasting room in Russian River Valley" or "lunch in Santa Rosa”?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then local search engine optimization (SEO) is something you should be working on. If you aren’t already…

There is a difference between local SEO and national SEO also. If you are a brick-and-mortar store, you may be more concerned with driving people to your physical location, while other businesses may be looking to reach a larger national or global audience. Both of these goals require specific strategies and tactics.

Even though search engines have improved over the years, there is still no replacement for having a solid local search strategy, including a Google Business presence. It's a useful way to connect directly with target customers who are searching for local places to visit.

Reach more customers with local SEO

Investing in local SEO is important because it allows you to reach potential customers at exactly the moment they are searching for what you have to offer. It's an efficient and cost-effective way to reach your desired market and grow your business.

What’s the first thing people often do when looking for a place to go wine tasting or grab a bite to eat? They Google it.

In fact, according to a study by Zogby Analytics, nearly half of consumers (45%) are likely to visit a company's physical location after finding a solid online presence on a local search page.

The same study also found that most consumers (61%) say that one-quarter of their internet searches are from a mobile device. This means that potential customers use their phones to look for information relevant to their location.

And those customers tend to head out within the hour of Googling.

There are a few things you can do to improve your local search marketing:

1. Make sure that your website is optimized for local keywords.

Keywords are a way for you to categorize your business based on the types of products and services you offer. This also helps customers find precisely what they're looking for when they search on Google.

By optimizing your website, customer review websites, and social media accounts for local keywords that make sense for your business, you can show up in search results when someone is searching on a geographic level.

Finding the right keywords is essential here. If you aren't open for breakfast, you wouldn't want to optimize your platforms for the keywords "breakfast in Santa Rosa."Instead use keywords that potential customers would include when searching for what you offer, such as "flowers" or "jewelry."

2. Create a verified listing on customer review directories like Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google Business.

These platforms are usually at the top of local business Google searches. You can ignore them because you hate how much they call to harass you about sales (I get it! Bah), or you can verify your location and make sure you have the exact keywords you are using for your website in the description of your business.

Include your address and phone number so people can visit you in person. Add photos of your business with clear captions that explain what your company does. Make sure you have complete and accurate information on these pages.

Add a picture of your storefront; include the street address or directions; update when hours change so they are relevant.

3. Take advantage of the SEO boost from regularly posting to Google My Business (now called Google Business).

Keeping up to date with your Google Business profile (recently changed from Google My Business) is a vital tactic that many North Bay businesses arent using.

When potential customers search for you online, a business’s Google profile can usually be found on the right-hand side of the search results. And if that information is up-to-date and attractive (aka gorgeous pictures of some of your best-selling products) people will take notice.

”All businesses, especially those with a physical location, should regularly post to Google My Business about what they're doing and offering, share images of products, periodic updates and events, keep hours up to date, etc.

“While it's another platform to update, it's a free tool that businesses can see results quickly. Plus, Google sends you emails about how many people have viewed and clicked on your posts so that you can see the ROI on your efforts,” says Martha Cromar, co-founder of Suited Hospitality (suitedhospitality.com). “I have clients who have seen significant spikes in web traffic from posting regularly to Google My Business.”