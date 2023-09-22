Craiker’s Corner: How the wine business can harvesting wind energy to power its future

With this column, Craiker explores the economic and environmental impact of wind turbines for the wine industry.

Renewable energy has become essential to the wine industry. Minimizing or eliminating the high costs of power services such as PG&E has made solar and alternate methods of providing energy the Holy Grail of our industry.

But solar is not the only source of renewable sustainable energy. After all, it only works when there’s sun, and filling a room with batteries can be as expensive as the panels themselves. Wind power is an exceptionally good source of renewable energy and should be included in our sustainable toolbox.

Typically, Californians think of wind power in large wind farms such as the Altamont or Tehachapi Passes. While wind farms generate up to 39% of California’s thirst for renewables, smaller users, private companies and the wine industries could make wind part of their sustainable future.

Traditional windmills have been in vineyards for eons to circulate warmer air down into the vineyard ground areas where nighttime temperatures can drop dangerously low, often freezing the grapes. This is definitely different.

Harvesting wind for energy is not new. The ancient Egyptians use wind to raise water. Wind farms in the North Sea can generate enough power for 350,000 homes. The two most common wind energy systems are Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines, think “fans,” and Vertical Axis Wind Turbines, or “eggbeaters.” Horizontal axis turbines are generally three blades twirling and are the most common nationwide. The blades can be up to 200 feet long and made out of aluminum and fiberglass

Scheid Vineyards Winery in Greenfield, Central California makes more than wine. Their turbine system generates enough power for the winery and bottling operations. Their system is perfect for the area’s afternoon heavy wind conditions.

One environmental problem with horizontal axis turbines is they spin so fast that birds get caught in the blades. And the blades don’t last long, often having to be refitted every five years. Vertical turbine systems are less expensive to build and computer modeling shows that they can be up to 15% more efficient while generating less turbulence and are more environmentally friendly to birds. Their primary forces are concentric and balanced while remaining vertical with few or no guy wires. They can be placed closer together like a tree orchard, and they access lower wind speeds rather than the higher generated winds of conventional fan turbines.

Vertical turbines have two varieties of blades to catch the wind. The Darrieus uses arched narrow blades anchored at both ends of a shaft, like an eggbeater. Savonius turbines utilizes air scoops mounted on the generator shaft like an ice cream scooper. The Darrieus turbine spins by generating lift, the Savonius rotors spin from drag.

Vertical turbines can also catch wind from any direction with equal efficiency. However, since the rotors tend to be shorter, vertical turbines only have access to lower wind speeds and are more vulnerable to turbulent air flows from buildings and valleys. The choice of which wind capturing system will definitely depend on the local microclimate and environment.

But here’s the best take-away: new edgy contemporary designs can allow vertical axis wind turbines to operate elegantly with smooth visual “eye candy” pleasure. Their appearance would be perfectly complementary to any winery or vineyard. Utilizing wind power to generate renewable electricity for their winery or the community would offer multiple rewards. The Federal Clean Energy Infrastructure Program has tax/rebate opportunities for renewable energy ventures. With $97 billion in funding from President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, the nation is focused on expanding existing and creating new pathways for federal investments in research and development, demonstration, and deployment programs to help to achieve carbon-free electricity in the U.S. by 2035 and a net-zero economy by 2050. Well, it’s a start.

But never ask an architect for prices/costs. I helped start a bank, but I can’t balance my own checking account.