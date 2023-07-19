Craiker’s Corner: The North Bay’s impressive wine caves

Napa architect Chris D. Craiker, AIA, NCARB is regular commentary contributor to North Bay Business Journal.

Don’t discount wine caves when creating a wine legacy

As an architect, I’ve always been fascinated with caves. Man’s earliest habitations must have been in caves, especially as he emerged from Africa into other parts of the world where the weather was not as warm for sleeping outside or in a tree.

Natural caves occur often in volcanic areas, and most of Europe and the Middle East have volcanic and seismic activities that create underground caverns. Early man had to fight for possession either against other tribes or predatory animals. The use of caves for wine storage has appeared as early as 8,000 years ago. Pottery fragments revealed early evidence of grape winemaking in Georgia.

Even in ancient times, wine was used as medicine, for socializing, mind-altering and was highly valued as a commodity even before coinage evolved. Early religious cults used wine liberally throughout the ancient world, and caves and caverns were best for consistent temperature and high humidity. Besides, they were fire resistant compared to above-ground buildings and temples that were constantly ravaged by spilled oil lanterns or visiting marauders.

The world’s largest underground wine storage facility is under the capital of Moldova, which sits between Romania and Ukraine. While most of the 150 miles of tunnels are leftovers from the Soviet Union, some of the network dates back to prehistoric wine storage, so it’s not entirely a modern repurposing of a failed undertaking. Over half the wine consumed in the crumbling Soviet empire was from Moldova.

Wine caves have become common throughout Northern California Wine Country and have been used over the past century and a half of winemaking. In Northern California, recently they’ve become more than caverns for storing wine. Those welcoming guests are few and far between. I’m sure there are dozens, but I will name just a few that I know that are patron-oriented:

Pine Ridge, Napa, Silverado, caves with inviting rooms and furniture.

Schramberg Vineyards, Calistoga, 125-year-old cave network with classic facilities.

Vine Cliff winery, Napa, offers, beautiful interiors, and tastings.

Thomas, George Estates, Russian River Valley, developed by wine pioneer Davis Bynum.

Gundlach Bundschu, Sonoma, built wine caves starting in 1990.

Bella Vineyards, Healdsburg, Sonoma, handsome accommodations.

Benziger wine caves, Glen Ellen, Sonoma, beautiful and sustainable.

Del Dotto Winery, Rutherford, Oakville, St. Helena, and Fort Ross, Sonoma.

These are but a few of the wine caves available in the North Bay Wine Country. I’m sure I’ll get an avalanche of emails noting others. Regardless of the number of caves, the best — most original and impressive — facility in all Northern California, if not the world, is the Jarvis Estate winery cave in Napa. This facility tunneled into the Vaca Mountains in east Napa is the largest and encompasses every aspect of their environmentally sensitive winemaking operation, all built underground in North America. All offices, tanks, bottling, aging and wine tastings are within their 45,000-square-foot underground facility.

Not only do they have their offices and all winemaking operations underground, they’ve also created truly unique spaces for special events. Contractor Alf Burtleson spent two years excavating the volcanic geology, primarily composed of tuff rock, to create the unique chambers, with the help of English mining machines left over from work on the "chunnel“ between England and France.

Interestingly, most underground wine storage caves are arched or barrel shaped. William Jarvis, with his engineering background, constructed parabolic-shaped tunnels and chambers. This has been captured in their logo and reflected throughout the project.

What’s most captivating is the lack of site desecration. This is non-architecture at its most basic level. A sustainable facility with minimum impact on its environment. The cost for building tunnel caves has spiraled but is still an excellent way of preserving the wine system and heritage. They should not be discounted for making future wineries.