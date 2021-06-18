Employers need to prepare now for wildfires, other workplace emergencies

Nicole Serres is an author and president of Star Staffing, based in Petaluma.

California’s wildfire season is off to an early start this year.

The weather is heating up. The hills that surround us are turning from green to gold.

We experienced our first red flag warning this year and it just happened in May. Unfortunately, that means fire season is coming too.

Fire season in California typically starts around summertime and extends through fall.

However, the climate crisis has upended weather patterns in the state, which is now suffering from drought conditions. Much of California, including the north, is experiencing the driest wet season in more than 40 years according to EcoWatch.

So, what does this mean for us?

It is time to start preparing at home and in the workplace. Preparation is everything when it comes to creating a safe work environment during fire season. Here are six steps to fire preparedness in the workplace.

1. Have an emergency checklist

Having a emergency preparedness checklist on hand for employees to reference in preparation for fire season will ensure you have everything you need to keep your employees safe.

Make sure your emergency checklist includes how to prevent fire risk, key items you need, and actions and contacts in case of an emergency. Have your landlord or building owner ensure compliance with smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems, walls, and pipeline and that they all adhere to the NFPA’s regulations.

2. Create and practice an evacuation plan

It is not enough to inform employees about an evacuation plan during onboarding or an annual fire drill training.

Every employee needs to be aware of the evacuation plan at least twice a year, and a refresher course currently is recommended and suggested. In larger buildings, post a fire evacuation plan in several spots around the workplace.

3. Elect safety officers

Designate one to three employees as your office’s fire prevention officers. Their duties include composing evacuation routes, protocols, communicating evacuation plans to staff, and establishing meeting points in case of an emergency.

These safety officers can also oversee maintaining the emergency checklist, evacuation plan, and any other resources needed.

4. Set up an in-office sprinkler system

Make sure your sprinkler system is up to code and operating effectively in case of a fire. Ensure nothing is hanging from or blocking your fire sprinkler.

According to a 2017 NFPA U.S. Sprinkler Experience Report, in 97% of fires with operating sprinklers, five or fewer heads operated.

5. Protect your data

It is time to start backing up data if you are not regularly doing so. Putting your data in the cloud creates peace of mind and assurance that your businesses’ core resources are protected and out of harm's way.

6. Implement a phone tree

This is key to reach employees to ensure communication about closures or incidents that may affect the workplace. This may also include assigning a point person or persons in leadership roles.

It is never too early to start working on your communications for fire season so they’re ready to go should an emergency take place.

7. Set up first aid kits

In case of injuries, make sure there are multiple fully stocked first-aid kits stored in different locations within your workplace. Your safety officers can oversee maintaining all first aid kits.

8. Have your wildfire and emergency ‘go kit’ ready

FIRESafe Marin suggests storing kits in backpacks with these items:

Bandana, N95 respirator, googles, leather gloves, long shirt and pants, boots, hat

Flashlight and headlamp with spare batteries

Extra car keys, credit cards, cash

Map marked with two evacuation routes (if possible)

Prescription medications

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

First aid kit

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Copies of important docs (birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, etc)

Pet food and water, leashes, pet supplies and medications

Water bottles and food

Sanitation supplies

Change of clothing

Spare chargers for cell phones, laptops, etc.

It’s a challenging season for all, but we know that with ample preparation and safety measures put in place, that you can keep your employees and your business safe and mitigate risk.