Letters to the Sonoma Index-Tribune for May 15

Leave the Sonoma Development Center the way it is

EDITOR: I don’t have an official dog in this fight as my wife Adele (a very famous singer ) and I live in Sonoma just under half a year (the balance spent in beautiful Vermont), but having frequently driven past (and through) the SDC on our way to Glen Ellenburg and points north, the SDC is so beautiful and peaceful just as it is that it occurs to me that WHY CAN’T IT JUST BE LEFT THE WAY IT IS ??

How could it possibly be improved upon? I know it’s an ongoing cost to the state, but so would whatever replaces it be, when the loss of its current beauty, stature, and meaning is considered. It’s such a pastoral and bucolic monument and testament, it’s a shame to lose it. How about simply making it a park?

Ed Shoop

Slownoma, thanks be to God

The politicians let us down

Editor: Our local and state politicians really fell down on protecting our community from a massive invasion. The Sonoma Valley community attended meetings. We wrote letters. We researched impacts, cumulative impacts and options. We talked to our representatives and interested parties. We wrote letters to the newspapers. We even protested in the streets. We wanted our watershed, our wildlands, our wildlife and our safety protected and affordable housing for our workers.

Once we saw the FEIR and the Specific Plan we knew we had been led down the primrose path. So we delivered proposals for a scaled down development. One proposal advocated for community control over the development of SDC.

We hoped the buildings on the site could be recycled. Our proposals were rejected by the county and the state. A huge development was granted permission by the State to begin planning. We had to sue for a more realistic EIR actually protecting our environment. AND WE WON. The FEIR was found inadequate. So much for your oversight of our well being. Next time listen to the sound advice of your dedicated, persistent and knowledgeable constituents. Please do not hire the same consultants for the redrafted EIR. They were tunnel visioned and short-sighted in their approach.

Nancy Kirwan

Sonoma

Horrified by the situation in Gaza

Editor: This horrific slaughter of innocents in Gaza has got to stop. Israel has now turned from victim to perpetrator. The indiscriminate bombing and killing looks like genocide to me. And the use of starvation as a war tool, these are all war crimes. Netanyahu must go. Israel, Just. Stop. I can no longer support sending arms to Israel. Indeed it is a violation of American law to supply arms to a country committing war crimes. I just witnessed a baby girl, born prematurely, taken out of her dead mother’s body. This baby the only surviving member of her entire family who was killed after their home was bombed by Israel. What will happen to her? How do you justify this? Israel has no right. This is NOT self-defense anymore. This is blood lust, revenge and retaliation on every person in that small Gaza Strip. All of whom have now lost probably multiple family members and their homes. I am sickened by this and I don’t want my tax dollars supporting it anymore.

Anne Petersen

El Verano

Where are the letters to the editor?

Hello, I can’t hear you. Where are you? Letters to the Editor of the Index Tribune have shrunk. Letters to the editor are one my favorite sections of the IT. Recently, we readers have been relatively silent, passive some would say.

Letters to the Editor, although directed to the newspaper editor, are really letters to our neighbors, a mode of real time communication about what is important to us. Letters to the Editor especially in a small town are means of reaching public officials about what concerns us.

Letters to the Editor impact other entities that are mandated to show that they are responsive to the local community. For example, the FCC mandates that our local community radio station, KSVY, identify the top issues in our community each quarter and produce responsive programming. We should not just wait for a disaster, public fraud or a tabloid scandal to write. Your Letter to the Editor brings attention to your concerns, brilliant ideas, and recommendations for solving problems. Let us talk.

Joanne Brown

Sonoma

Editors note: Please do send letters to sasha.paulsen@sonomanews.com.