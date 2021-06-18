Graph paper, mistakes and excellence: Dad’s lessons for work

In my father’s house there were many rooms, but it was his closet that smelled like garlic.

That’s because he worked at a power plant that used steam to dehydrate garlic in Gilroy. His black leather shoes, always shined to a sheen because 25 years of Navy habits don’t just go away, retained that smell for years and it still reminds me of when he would walk in the door.

My dad’s jobs were always a kind of a mystery to me.

When I was younger my dad had two careers: During the week he would go somewhere and make electricity via steam that would also dry out garlic or provide heat for buildings.

And on a few weekends a year he would put on his Navy uniform and do things that I imagined had something to do with the Russians. In the early ’80s everything had something to do with the Russians, especially in the Bay Area, where the military and defense industries had a strong foothold.

With the passage of time and maturity I’m able to look back at my dad’s views on work and family and how it affected us.

The years when things were good and the years when things weren’t so good. The lessons he imparted were either explicitly laid out or implied but important. After surveying my siblings — a principal, a real estate agent and a professor — here are some of the lessons on work and life we took away.

1. Today is another day in which to excel

My parents embraced this, and it was our daily message. When my dad would roust us from our racks for the sin of sleeping past 8 a.m. (He would throw open a window, tear off the sheets and bellow, “Reveille, reveille, reveille, all hands heave out and trice up. Smoking lamps are lit in designated areas.”) We would protest the indignities, but he would follow up with the justification, “Today is another day in which to excel!” punctuated with an enthusiastic finger pointing at the popcorn ceiling, a place beyond which excellence lies.

This notion — to always choose to do excellence — was a guiding principle in the family and one that we were to take in all manners of work, from chores like yard work to schoolwork to our career. Be excellent.

Tim with his father at Tim’s college graduation. “He must have been wondering what I was going to do with a philosophy degree. The answer: travel,” says Tim.

2. Use graph paper

An engineer by trade and slightly obsessive-compulsive by personality, my dad owns reams and reams and reams of graph paper, which he used to draw out sketches, leave notes, help with math homework or lay out a plan of action, whether building a fence, planning to plant strawberries or explaining how exactly the landings at D-Day went down.

Letters were all caps, same size and neatly printed with either a freshly sharpened pencil or a silver Cross pen. Graph paper wasn’t a way to constrain ideas, but rather a way to give structure to the creativity and plans you had inside you.

3. Clean your work space

As someone who works best in a nest of books, half-filled coffee cups, multiple open browser tabs and a radio, this is hard to follow.

But when it’s time to concentrate and watch the details — paying the bills, going over household minutiae or checking the work on your equations — start with a clean desk, some jazz (Stan Getz, Herbie Hancock, Lionel Hampton) and the graph paper.

4. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good

This may seem to countermand the other lessons, but eventually you’re going to have to actually get something done. So do it. If it isn’t perfect, fix it. But if you don’t start the job for want of over-preparing, you’ll never get it finished.

5. Learn from your mistakes

Allow other people to make mistakes, and learn from them. A famous debrief in our house growing up was, “What can we do better next time?”

Did you miss a curfew or not do a chore correctly? You messed up, so fess up. Then learn from it, and do better next time.

At work when someone makes a mistake, you can yell at them and feel superior and gloat, but neither of you have learned or improved. Found out how it went wrong, how to fix it, and what will work next time. Own the success together.

Tim’s dad, Rich Zahner, reads the paper with his very young son, Tim. (courtesy photo)

6. Life is too short for a miserable job

If your job is soul crushing, your boss is making life intolerable, you aren’t valued or you need to make a change, do it.

7. Know when to use strong language, but sparingly

My dad didn’t swear at home beyond the usual utterances when a hammer found a thumb. But when we tagged along at work and were allowed to sit at a power plant with massive gas turbines whirring and engineers and technicians yelling over the din, a choice word or two might have slipped out.

Like a bite of hot pepper, these were glorious moments, a perfect seasoning of frisson and adulthood, because really, for my dad to say it, those guys in Sacramento must really be sons of ….

8. Learn something new every day

He would ask — every day at the pine kitchen table — what we had learned that day. And if we plead ignorance, he would bounce up and grab the nearest encyclopedia and make sure we learned something new, from Aachen (home of Charlemagne, in another volume) to zygospores, and anything randomly in between.

9. Be honest and a person of your word

10. Persistence, intelligence, talent, education

All of these are assets, but there are plenty of well-educated idiots, talented fools and smart people lacking common sense. If you want to succeed, move forward.

—

Thanks for the lessons, Dad. I hope I can teach my kids similar ones.

Now, go excel. I hear it’s a good day for it.