Here’s how a continuity plan can prep your business for rising risks

The last five years have seen a rise in wildfires and unforeseen risks where there was little planning for in advance.

In today’s business climate, a key to survival and recovery will be your ability to navigate during times of uncertainty and respond to new challenges that can threaten your operations.

Be prepared for risk

Companies with business continuity plans in place to help navigate a crisis on a micro-scale, such as an accident at your business, or a macro-scale incident like a natural disaster or global supply chain disruption will be better prepared.

Developing a plan does not have to be a significant undertaking. If you use the right resources and methodically approach them, you can identify what is needed in advance to protect your business and employees.

Create the plan

A business continuity plan typically includes five sections.

1. Plan governance. Develop a committee that will define senior management roles and responsibilities. The committee is responsible for the initiation, planning, approval, testing, and oversight of the plan and updates the plan as needed.

2. Business impact analysis. Conduct a study that includes these elements:

Identifies your critical services and products.

Ranks the order of priority of services or products for continuous delivery or rapid recovery.

Identifies internal and external impacts of potential disruptions (like how long your company can function without a particular service or product and how long clients would accept its unavailability).

Identify areas of potential revenue loss and insurance requirements.

3. Plans, measures, and arrangements: The committee should develop response and recovery plans that ensure continued operations for your enterprise. These plans should detail how your firm would provide services and products within tolerable down times.

Continuity plans should be for each critical service or product. Your plan should include the following five elements for each of them:

Mitigating threats and risks: Ways you can reduce the risks you can currently identify. Analyzing current recovery capabilities: Look at what plans you currently have in place and match them up against your risks. Creating continuity plans: Put together plans for how you would respond in case of a disaster or other threat to your business’s operations. Response preparation: This looks at what you should have in place now so that if a threat arises, you can execute your continuity plans. Planning for alternate facilities: Your team should identify facilities where you could ramp up operations if your current work site is unusable.

4. Readiness procedures. Once you have a plan, brief all staff on it and inform them of their responsibilities should you be faced with an event. You will also need to train employees with direct duties for tasks they will be required to perform and be aware of other teams’ functions.

5. Quality assurance techniques (exercises, maintenance, and auditing). The plan should be reviewed regularly and amended as necessary (such as identifying new risks). The review should uncover which aspects of the plan need improvement. Review the plan regularly to keep it robust.

Combine planning with insurance

Continuity plans should also include insurance. Insurance coverages designed to support unforeseen costs resulting from a covered disaster include business interruption, extra expense, and contingent business interruption coverage. You can use the business impact analysis to help decide which insurance coverage you may need and the corresponding level of coverage. Some aspects of your company may be over insured or underinsured.