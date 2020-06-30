How to protect your winery as wildfire approaches

As the summer heat cranks up and dry conditions persist, many California businesses, including wineries, in high-risk areas will obviously be worried as we head into another fire season.

The last two years have seen massive fires that devastated thousands of acres of forest, grassland and burned untold amounts of homes and businesses in both Northern and Southern California. Even now in late June, there are 11 fires currently burning in various parts of the state, according to CalFire.

Due to the scarcity of insurance in high risk areas, insurance companies are pulling back on coverage offerings. Therefore, it’s even more important that risk mitigation become second nature to you. Safeguarding your business takes time and effort and has to be done far in advance of the next wildfire season.

What should you do if a fire is approaching and you have a day or less to prepare? What final steps can you take to protect your property?

Follow these tips compiled from CHUBB Insurance Co., The Hartford Insurance Co. and the National Fire Prevention Association to improve the odds of protecting your building and your contents:

Keep up on the news

Frequently check local media outlets and monitor announcements from local authorities and the fire department.

Batten the hatches

Close windows, vents, noncombustible window coverings (like shutters) and your fireplace damper or flue. If you have time, you can even seal these items for added protection.

Address your utilities

Make sure your back-up power sources such as generators are connected and up and running. Shut off propane at the tank or natural gas at the meter. Shut off the air conditioning.

Light it up

Turn on all exterior lights so firefighters can more easily find your business. But inside, make sure you turn off all pilot lights (usually that means the hot water heater).

Move all combustible material away from your business

That includes moving wood piles, patio furniture and other combustible outdoor items at least 30 feet away from your buildings. Also, if you have a propane barbecue, stow it far from the structure.

Move flammable furniture away from doors and windows

Sometimes sparks and embers will manage to get through windows and ignite nearby furniture. To reduce the chances of your furniture becoming tinder for the building, move all of it to the center of your building and away from entranceways and windows.

Set up water and hoses

If time permits, connect hoses to outside water valves or spigots for use by firefighters. Do not turn off the water to your business.

Evacuate safely: Remain calm while evacuating

If you are driving, roll up your windows and close the air vents so that only the cabin air is recirculated. This is important because smoke can get into your car, irritate your eyes and cause breathing problems.

Also, turn your headlights on and keep your doors unlocked. In the event that something happens to you while driving, locked doors can slow your rescue.