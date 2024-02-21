How vintners can create lifetime customers: Engage with wine buyers in the new year

Many wine markers can be so focused on selling wine to people looking to buy as a gift, or for holiday celebrations, that the opportunity to create a genuine connection with their customers after the sale can often be overlooked.

And by connecting, I don’t just mean sharing another promotion or sharing a generic email or social media post that doesn’t provide value to your customers. Businesses build brand loyalty and create customers for life after customers make a purchase, not before - and this is not a place for generic, mass messaging (though, a personalized & strategic promotion can go far).

So how can wine marketers engage with customers after they purchase? Here are some tips for effectively engaging with wine buyers in the new year, helping you transform them into loyal, lifelong customers.

Connect through storytelling

1. Share your unique story. Use social media to tell the story behind your winery or specific wines. Share behind-the-scenes glimpses and the inspiration for your products to deepen the connection with your brand.

2. Involve customers in your narrative. User-generated content is a powerful tool for engaging with customers after they make a purchase. Encourage customers to share their experiences with your wine on social media using a branded hashtag or just by tagging you. Ask to reshare their content ― trust me; you need to ask ― and then post on your own social media accounts. These types of posts add authenticity to your marketing and strengthen customer engagement.

Wine club benefits

1. Exclusive club perks. Offering exclusive benefits to wine club members, such as discounts and early access to new releases, is crucial. Nicole Bacigalupi, general manager at Bacigalupi Vineyards, emphasizes the importance of consistent, special events for local customers. "We try to host tastings and have as much guest interaction as possible," she says. Creating a signature event annually, like a winter crab feed or a summer BBQ, can be a hallmark for your brand that customers eagerly anticipate.

2. Communicate these benefits. It's not just about the benefits but also how you communicate them.

Bacigalupi advises, "We go right into club marketing for our spring wines after the holidays, using traditional postcard marketing to stand out."

This approach helps to keep your winery top-of-mind for customers planning their spring visits.

Personalize your communication

1. The power of handwritten notes. In the age of digital communication handwritten notes, especially for significant orders or personal connections, can significantly strengthen customer relationships. Nicole’s approach to personal communication highlights the importance of connecting purchases with a direct impact. "We made custom thank you cards that go in every wine shipment and order, showing our family and expressing our appreciation," she shared. This personal touch turns a simple transaction into a meaningful interaction.

2. Be strategic with promotions. While unique and personalized communication is necessary, don't overlook the power of strategic promotions. Offer special discounts or deals on wines that complement recent purchases by customers. This not only shows your understanding of their preferences but also encourages repeat business. An example of this is offering a discount on a specific type of wine or complementary food item after a customer purchases it for the first time.

3. Respond to feedback. Whether it’s positive or negative, responding to customer feedback shows that you value their opinion, and are willing to listen and improve. This increases trust in your brand and can turn a dissatisfied customer into a loyal one.

Make use of email marketing

1. Tailor your email campaigns. Instead of sending out generic newsletters to all customers, segment your audience based on their purchase history and preferences. This allows for more targeted, personalized communication that speaks directly to each customer's interests. Use your email marketing to provide updates, exclusive content, and personalized recommendations. Ensure your communication is tailored to individual customer preferences and purchase history (there are plenty of marketing freelancers you can outsource this to).

2. Gather feedback. Customers want to feel as if their opinions matter and that they are being heard by the businesses they support. Regularly send surveys or polls to gather customer feedback. Yes, I believe you should be doing this on an ongoing basis, but there is no better time to start than mid-January. Implement changes based on this feedback and communicate these improvements to show that their opinions matter.

Engaging with customers after their purchase plays an important role in building brand loyalty and creating lifetime customers.

As Nicole Bacigalupi notes, "It's so important to connect a customer's purchase with a direct impact."

To transform one-time buyers into lifelong advocates for your winery, go beyond simple transactions. Personalize your communication, whether through thoughtful emails or handwritten cards. Host special events that leave a lasting impression. Show genuine appreciation for your customers. Remember, it's not just about making a sale; it's about forging lasting connections that will benefit your winery in the long run.