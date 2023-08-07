Kathryn Hecht: What will set Healdsburg’s AVFilm apart from other arthouse movie theaters

Hi everyone, I run AVFilm, (formerly known as the Alexander Valley Film Society), the nonprofit behind the new movie theater coming to town. We want you to know that we tried for two years to get a deal done with the landlord of The Raven. We were priced out — big time. The price went up while we were negotiating, and no movie theater, nonprofit or otherwise, could afford the terms they wanted.

As you know, Healdsburg is changing, and you have to have a LOT of money to take a space, start a business, or buy a home. We were SO lucky to find a landlord who was excited to work with us and bring a movie theater back to town. And the space will be so nice! It will be much better suited for a contemporary movie theater with Coke and popcorn, a great wine list, super comfy seats, and an intimate setting that will FEEL more full than the Raven could.

What really sets Plaza Cinema Center apart from The Raven or the Rialto is the second floor: 2,700 square feet of educational space. A space we call AVFilm Studios, and it’s a place for students of all ages to learn about and study cinema and media arts. Did you know we run Summer Film Camps with scholarships for anyone who needs them, no questions asked?

AVFilm's mission is to bring the transformative power of cinema to Northern California. Our programs support artists, engage audiences, and educate students of all ages to foster a community where everyone belongs. We are planning Spanish language programming, pay-what-you-can nights, and locals pricing. We WILL thread the needle of catering to locals while leveraging the well-heeled visitor base that comes to town. We see a future of filmmaking that impacts our local economy and brings cool, diverse artists to Northern Sonoma County year-round.

To get this done, we need YOUR help. Come to a tour, tell your friends, donate! We're raising money to build a center that will last for generations to come.

Board members, volunteers, and staff live in Cloverdale, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and everywhere in between. We work in Healdsburg for the benefit of all of Sonoma County.