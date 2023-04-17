Let’s move the needle on business buzzwords, jargon while dumping ‘move the needle’

Nicole Serres is an author and president of Star Staffing, based in Petaluma.

In the fast-paced world of business, it can be easy to fall into the trap of using jargon and buzzwords to sound impressive or stay up to date with the latest trends.

However, this can often lead to confusion, misunderstandings, and a lack of clarity in communication.

What are business jargon and workplace buzzwords?

Business jargon refers to the specialized language used in the business world that may not be easily understood by those outside of industry or profession.

For example, “low-hanging fruit,” “synergy,” and “core competency” are all examples of business jargon that can be easily misunderstood and misinterpreted.

Workplace buzzwords, on the other hand, are trendy phrases or expressions that are commonly used in the workplace. They often lack substance and are overused, leading to a lack of clarity in communication. Examples include “think outside the box,” “touch base,” and “let’s circle back.”

Why we need to ditch them

Using business jargon and workplace buzzwords can create a barrier to effective communication. They can be confusing, misleading, and often lack the specificity required to convey a clear message. This can lead to misunderstandings, misinterpretations, and ultimately, a breakdown in communication.

Top-used buzzwords and alternatives

Cringey cliché Alternative Synergy Working together to achieve a common goal Think outside the box Consider alternative solutions Touch base Connect, check in Let’s circle back Let’s revisit the topic later Low-hanging fruit Easily achievable goals Win-win Mutually beneficial Take it offline Discuss it privately Move the needle Make progress Game changer Transformative Deliverables Results, outputs

Don’t be afraid to use simple language that everyone can understand. In fact, it might make you more relatable and approachable.

Which one of these alternatives resonates with you the most?

Now is the time to take a proactive approach to remove buzzwords from our language and begin communicating in a way that is clear, concise, succinct, and impactful.

By saying farewell to corporate jargon and workplace buzzwords, we can welcome a language that enables direct and transparent communication. So, let’s commit to expressing ourselves in a straightforward and comprehensible manner.