Letter: Sonoma County should OK new winery event ordinance

Editor,

Finally, seven years afrer the County began work on the Winery Event Ordinance, the Planning Commission approved a draft to go before the Board of Supervisors for adoption in September. We appreciate the efforts involved in developing a balanced

Ordinance with clear parameters that level the playing field for new applicants seeking to host events; while addressing noise, traffic and other disruptions to rural character.

We can no longer afford to ignore the limited carrying capacity of our roads, diminishing water resources and degradation or rural character. The Supervisors and the Tourism Board are aware of tourism's external costs and have an obligation to address infrastructure and public safety needs.

Sonoma County is at a crossroads: large scale developments, part-time home owners and vacation rentals are tearing the social fabric of our communities.

Rural character is what differentiates Sonoma County from other wine regions. The board's upcoming approval of this ordinance will be a positive step toward preventing our county from becoming a victim of "tourism success."

After a decade of unfettered growth leading to approval of nearly 500 wineries/tasting rooms, a clear and balanced Winery Event Ordinance will protect the county's scenic, rural qualities for visitors and residents alike.