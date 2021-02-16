Publisher’s note: How North Bay Business Journal works to earn your trust

In the decades we've served as the provider of regional news for the business community, we've worked hard to earn your trust. Nothing is more important, especially these days.

Recently, another publication in our area received criticism for material it published that was viewed by some as not respecting the values of diversity and inclusion. Unfortunately, because that publication uses a name similar to ours, it has created some confusion.

Thank you to all who have reached out to us raising a concern. We have appreciated the opportunity to let you know our publication was not connected to this story.

As I noted, we've spent decades building trust. So if anyone has any further questions or concerns, or thoughts about how we, as publication and website, can help further enlighten our community about diversity and inclusion, please reach out to our editor and event content manager, Anthony Borders, at anthony.borders@busjrnl.com

Thank you.