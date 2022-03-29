Rodent bait traps harm protected wildlife: letter

Dear Editor:

Thank you for your coverage of the Sierra Club drawing attention to the use of rodent bait boxes in Napa Corporate and Airport Industrial parks. At Napa Wildlife Rescue we are well aware of the horrible impact of rodenticides on wildlife.

We are the only organization in Napa County that is permitted to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife back into the wild. Last year we took in over 1,600 animals.

Rodents are at the base of the wildlife food chain and sustain our populations of raptors and mammals. A poisoned rodent does not die instantly; it eats the bait and crawls away, moving slowly and becoming visible to hunting animals who will swoop in to catch it. The animal may eat it quickly or, even more disastrous, return to its nest or den and feed the poison meat to babies.

Raptor nesting is in full swing now and hungry owls, hawks, and eagles are looking for food. The survival of foxes and coyotes is dependent on catching rodents. Turkey vultures, raccoons and opossums will feed on the carrion.

The magnificent Swainson’s Hawk is a relatively recent resident of Napa County and is only found at the south end of the county in the vicinity of the Napa River and thus the corporate parks. Lethal bait boxes could start a chain reaction that could decimate the new small Napa population.

Animals rarely survive poisoning. If we suspect poisoning in one of our patients we start protocols, however we have no way of knowing what they have ingested. Diagnostic tests are very expensive and the animal rarely lives beyond the time it takes to get results.

When we suspect illegal activity such as shooting and poisoning in the injury or death of wildlife, we call Fish & Wildlife and they will accept the carcass for analysis. Fish & Wildlife rarely does animal care; instead they work with non-profit rehabilitation centers such as Napa Wildlife Rescue to provide care. We do the rescue and see the animals first.

Napa Wildlife Rescue operates and maintains a barn owl box installation and monitoring program (BOMP) to encourage vineyard and rural property owners to use natural methods of rodent control instead of rodenticides. We will not install the boxes in areas where there are bait boxes, and therefore barn owl boxes should not be encouraged as an option for the corporate parks.

An owl could pick up a poisoned rodent and take it back to the nest resulting in a lot of dead babies. One study showed that 40-100% of dead wild owls that were tested had detectable levels of rodenticides in their bodies.

Everyone can help fix that disaster by switching to traps instead of poison. There are snap traps, zap traps, CO2 traps, bucket traps, etc. - lots of options. PEOPLE SHOULD NOT USE GLUE TRAPS. Not only is it a slow brutal way for the rodent to die, but birds often get caught in them too. Each year we get in several mangled birds that have struggled to free themselves of the glue. It is very difficult to remove a bird from the glue without ruining the feathers or breaking a fragile wing bone. They are in recovery long time.

Wildlife is in decline; populations have decreased by over 60% in the last 50 years. Every animal that dies means that future generations have been lost.

Sincerely,

Carol Poole, president, Napa Wildlife Rescue