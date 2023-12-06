The power of family-centric marketing: 8-step guide for family-owned brands

December 6, 2023

As we enter a new year, it's time to start thinking about your content strategy for your family-owned business. Whether you have a winery or restaurant or work outside of the hospitality industry in the North Bay, creating family-centric content can be a powerful way to connect with your audience and differentiate your brand messaging. In a world where digital marketing is key and social media fatigue is real (I’ll talk more about this next month), authenticity in your content is more important than ever.

Family businesses have a unique edge

I have seen firsthand how they can distinguish themselves in a crowded market by emphasizing personal connections and family values. Characteristics like trust, loyalty, and shared goals are not just buzzwords; they're the foundation for building lasting relationships with customers.

Create effective content for your family business

1. Showcase your story: You have a unique and relatable story as a family-owned brand. Share it with your audience through blog posts, social media posts, and videos. Talk about your family's history, and your values & traditions, and how these shape your business today. People connect with stories, so use yours to create a personal bond with your customers.

I talked to Dalia Ceja, executive marketing director, Ceja Vineyards, about how she showcases her family’s story into Ceja Vineyards’ content: “I’m very proud of my Mexican roots and intertwines my ethnicity and Spanish language into my personal and business branding platforms. I incorporate my heritage through music, Mexican cuisine and wine pairings, colorful fashion statements, and interviews with family members in both English and Spanish. I find the relatability of our family dynamics creates so much authenticity."

Action item: Share your story through a series of blog posts or videos, and engage with your audience by asking them to share their family stories in the comments. Use hashtags like #familybusiness or #generationsinwinemaking to reach a wider audience.

2. Highlight local roots: Being a family-owned business likely means that you have strong ties to your local community. Use this as an advantage by showcasing your support for local suppliers, farmers, and businesses.

Action item: Post about your partnerships and how they sustain the community.

3. Engage your audience: Social media is a powerful tool for engaging with your audience, but it's not just about making sales pitches. (Honestly, it never should be about making sales pitches. It’s about being social.) Use platforms like Instagram and Facebook to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of your family working together or fun moments from your daily operations.

Action item: Ask your followers questions about their own family traditions or memories related to your brand. You'll build relationships and create a loyal customer base by fostering a conversation.

4. Utilize user-generated or collaborative content: Your customers are your most enthusiastic supporters, so why not harness their creativity? Encourage them to share photos or videos showcasing your wines or dishes and share them on social media. Collaborating with other like-minded, family-run businesses is also an excellent way to generate unique content and expand your reach to new audiences (especially if you leverage the collaborate feature on Instagram).

Ceja Vineyards partnered with Boho Lifestyle, a clothing store in downtown Napa, to mix fashion and vino. Daila was able to model select outfits and pose throughout the Ceja property with different bottles of Ceja wines. “We saw an increase in reservations to visit our wine-tasting room and were able to track sales increases throughout the duration of the campaign,” she told me.

Action item: Create a user-generated content campaign by asking customers to share photos or videos with a specific hashtag and repurpose their content. When considering a brand partnership, begin by listing local brands you frequently use alongside your own products. Next, reach out to those you may have a personal connection with and propose a co-branded photo shoot or video shoot featuring both products.

5. Invest in video content: We all know it — video content is essential when it comes to capturing people's attention. Use short or long-form videos to tell your brand story, showcase your products, or even share your family's daily routine. You don't need fancy equipment — a phone and a simple, well-crafted video can go a long way in engaging your audience.

Ceja Vineyards involves the entire family: "My mom, Amelia Ceja, one of the founders and owners, has a passion for cooking and storytelling. Many of her videos and reels include cooking in her kitchen and pairing her dishes with our wines. Our winemaker, Armando Ceja, is usually seen providing vineyard, harvest, or cellar updates. Each member has a role in helping to create content, and the fun part for me is filming, directing, then editing the content into videos." — Dalia

Action item: Create a series of short videos highlighting different aspects of your business, such as winemaking techniques or cooking demos. Showcase family members, their roles in the business, and how they contribute to the success of the brand.

6. Family values in ads: Whether it's through heartwarming visuals or a meaningful message, use your ads to connect with your audience on a personal level. This will set you apart from other businesses and attract customers who align with your values.

Fun fact — I recently discovered that I actually appeared in a TV advertisement back in the 1980s for my family's business. My parents owned a ski country rental place in South Lake Tahoe. My dad had a knack for producing TV commercials for local networks. He had so much fun filming ads that parodied movies like Steve Martin's "The Jerk" and creating commercials highlighting his family-owned business, one of those ads included my mom holding me on camera. He claims it was one of his best ads because it connected with the local community, who were the backbone of his business during the "offseason," much like it is for local businesses in wine country.

7. Make your website family-friendly: In addition to new content, make sure your website is user-friendly and family-focused. This means having clear navigation, showcasing family photos or stories on the homepage, and even including a "family recipes" section or "family recommendations" for pairing wines with meals.

Action item: Do a website audit and make necessary updates to create a more family-centric user experience.

8. Your content may Not appeal to everyone, but that’s OK: While family-oriented content may not resonate with everyone, don't be afraid to showcase your brand's unique story and values. You'll attract a specific audience who appreciates your authenticity and family-oriented approach. This will ultimately lead to long-term customer loyalty and create a strong community around your brand.

Action item: Brainstorm ways to incorporate your family story or values into your overall brand messaging and content strategy. Don't be afraid to be bold and true to who you are as a family-owned business.

Let your family story shine through in your brand

Don't be afraid to let your family's personality shine through in your content — after all, it's what makes your brand unique. By incorporating these strategies into your content creation, you'll differentiate yourself from the competition and attract customers who connect with your values and feel like a part of your family. Keep experimenting and finding new ways to share your story and engage with your audience, and you'll see the impact it has on your business.

Keep creating, sharing, and most importantly, being authentically yourself — that's what will truly set you apart in the world of digital marketing.

