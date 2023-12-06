The power of family-centric marketing: 8-step guide for family-owned brands

As we enter a new year, it's time to start thinking about your content strategy for your family-owned business. Whether you have a winery or restaurant or work outside of the hospitality industry in the North Bay, creating family-centric content can be a powerful way to connect with your audience and differentiate your brand messaging. In a world where digital marketing is key and social media fatigue is real (I’ll talk more about this next month), authenticity in your content is more important than ever.

Family businesses have a unique edge

I have seen firsthand how they can distinguish themselves in a crowded market by emphasizing personal connections and family values. Characteristics like trust, loyalty, and shared goals are not just buzzwords; they're the foundation for building lasting relationships with customers.

Create effective content for your family business

1. Showcase your story: You have a unique and relatable story as a family-owned brand. Share it with your audience through blog posts, social media posts, and videos. Talk about your family's history, and your values & traditions, and how these shape your business today. People connect with stories, so use yours to create a personal bond with your customers.

I talked to Dalia Ceja, executive marketing director, Ceja Vineyards, about how she showcases her family’s story into Ceja Vineyards’ content: “I’m very proud of my Mexican roots and intertwines my ethnicity and Spanish language into my personal and business branding platforms. I incorporate my heritage through music, Mexican cuisine and wine pairings, colorful fashion statements, and interviews with family members in both English and Spanish. I find the relatability of our family dynamics creates so much authenticity."

Action item: Share your story through a series of blog posts or videos, and engage with your audience by asking them to share their family stories in the comments. Use hashtags like #familybusiness or #generationsinwinemaking to reach a wider audience.

2. Highlight local roots: Being a family-owned business likely means that you have strong ties to your local community. Use this as an advantage by showcasing your support for local suppliers, farmers, and businesses.

Action item: Post about your partnerships and how they sustain the community.

3. Engage your audience: Social media is a powerful tool for engaging with your audience, but it's not just about making sales pitches. (Honestly, it never should be about making sales pitches. It’s about being social.) Use platforms like Instagram and Facebook to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of your family working together or fun moments from your daily operations.

Action item: Ask your followers questions about their own family traditions or memories related to your brand. You'll build relationships and create a loyal customer base by fostering a conversation.

4. Utilize user-generated or collaborative content: Your customers are your most enthusiastic supporters, so why not harness their creativity? Encourage them to share photos or videos showcasing your wines or dishes and share them on social media. Collaborating with other like-minded, family-run businesses is also an excellent way to generate unique content and expand your reach to new audiences (especially if you leverage the collaborate feature on Instagram).

Ceja Vineyards partnered with Boho Lifestyle, a clothing store in downtown Napa, to mix fashion and vino. Daila was able to model select outfits and pose throughout the Ceja property with different bottles of Ceja wines. “We saw an increase in reservations to visit our wine-tasting room and were able to track sales increases throughout the duration of the campaign,” she told me.

Action item: Create a user-generated content campaign by asking customers to share photos or videos with a specific hashtag and repurpose their content. When considering a brand partnership, begin by listing local brands you frequently use alongside your own products. Next, reach out to those you may have a personal connection with and propose a co-branded photo shoot or video shoot featuring both products.

5. Invest in video content: We all know it — video content is essential when it comes to capturing people's attention. Use short or long-form videos to tell your brand story, showcase your products, or even share your family's daily routine. You don't need fancy equipment — a phone and a simple, well-crafted video can go a long way in engaging your audience.

Ceja Vineyards involves the entire family: "My mom, Amelia Ceja, one of the founders and owners, has a passion for cooking and storytelling. Many of her videos and reels include cooking in her kitchen and pairing her dishes with our wines. Our winemaker, Armando Ceja, is usually seen providing vineyard, harvest, or cellar updates. Each member has a role in helping to create content, and the fun part for me is filming, directing, then editing the content into videos." — Dalia