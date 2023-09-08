Dozens of California stores would be sold if Kroger–Albertsons merger approved

Kroger announced the sale of 413 stores as part of its plan to purchase Albertsons Cos. for $24.6 billion, including 66 in California.

Kroger said Friday the merger with Albertsons, which has been pending since October, is on track to be completed in early 2024. C&S will pay Kroger $1.9 billion in cash once the agreement is approved by federal regulators.

Kroger and Albertsons operate nearly 5,000 stores across the country, as well as pharmacies and gas stations.

Kroger has over 300 California stores, with five Food 4 Less locations in the San Francisco Bay Area but none currently in the North Bay.

Albertsons has 125 California sites, mostly in Southern California. Its Lucky brand has nearly a dozen North Bay locations, and Safeway has 21 locally. The company’s Andronico’s Community Market has one North Bay store, in San Anselmo.

A list of stores being sold is not yet available.

“Because we are still in the regulatory process, we are not able to share the specific locations included in the agreement,” Kroger spokesperson John Votava said.

Prior to the closing, Kroger may be required by the Federal Trade Commission to sell up to 237 more stores in some areas. If additional stores are added to the transaction, C&S has agreed to purchase the stores.

The sale to C&S Wholesale Grocers also includes eight distribution centers, two offices and five private label brands in 17 states and Washington D.C.

Those additional assets and infrastructure are a recognition by Kroger that if it’s going to gain antitrust approvals, its divestiture had to address weaknesses of the 2015 Albertsons acquisition of Safeway which sold stores to some weak operators and resulted in store closings.

C&S was founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores and now supplies more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. While C&S is a big wholesale supplier, it only operates 160 stores and most are Piggly Wiggly stores in Wisconsin. It also operates Grand Union stores in New York and Vermont.

C&S has agreed to honor all collective bargaining agreements, securing the union jobs and protecting employees’ health care and pension benefits as well as bargained-for wages.

“We are confident C&S’s experienced, purpose-driven leadership team and more than 100-year history of food industry experience will enhance the competitive marketplace,” Votava said.

These stores won’t be sold until Kroger’s purchase of Albertsons is completed. Here’s the divestiture by state, number of stores and from which companies: