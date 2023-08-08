Solano County commute is among nation’s longest

Folks in Fairfield and Vallejo who commute to work will not want to read this. Their average commute time of 31 minutes is the seventh longest in the country, according to a report by the San Jose Mercury News.

County 2019 2021 Change Lake 24.8 26.5 +6.9% Marin 33.5 24.9 -25.7% Mendocino 22.8 18.2 -20.2% Napa 26.9 25.9 -3.7% Solano 34.7 31.4 -9.5% Sonoma 26.1 26.3 +0.8% Mean daily commute times in minutes for residents of North Bay counties before and during the pandemic (Source: Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 2019 and 2021)

Five other California areas ranked in the top seven nationally. Merced was second (35 minutes), Stockton-Lodi fourth (34), and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario and Modesto tied for fifth (32).

The country's longest commute time of 38 minutes belongs to East Stroudsburg, Pa. New York-Newark-Jersey City tied for third at 34, Washington, D.C.-Arlington-Alexanderia tied for seventh at 31 and San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward was one of 12 areas to share ninth place at 29.

North Bay Business Journal provided local commuting Census data for 2019 and 2021, the latest available.