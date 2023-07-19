Calix Q2 revenue rises 4% as supply issues ease

Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX), a telecommunications network equipment and software developer with an engineering office in Petaluma, on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income declined 2.3% from a year before and quarterly revenue rose 4.4%.

Earnings for the quarter ended July 1 were $9.4 million. On a per-share basis, the San Jose-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

“With an adequate supply of components, less than 260 active (stock-keeping units, i.e. product variations) to manage and inventory turns of around 3, we no longer anticipate being impacted by abnormal supply chain issues even though silicon lead times remain extended when compared with pre-pandemic levels,” wrote Michael Weening, president and CEO, and Cory Sindelar, chief financial officer, in the quarterly shareholder letter.“ The ongoing improvements in the supply chain frees the product and supply-chain teams to focus their energies on partner optimization, expansion of processes that leverage the data and visibility that our platform provides and cost reductions.“

The cloud, software platforms, systems and services provider for communications service providers posted revenue of $261 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 32 cents to 38 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $265 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Calix shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.99, down 0.5% from Tuesday but up 16% in the last 12 months.

Calix was co-founded in Petaluma in 1999 by Mike Hatfield, just after the eye-popping nearly $7 billion deal sale of another Petaluma telcom startup he had a hand in creating, Cerent Corporation. That deal put the Telecom Valley cluster on the global map of telecommunications equipment development.

Calix moved its headquarters to Silicon Valley in 2019, maintaining a 22,000-square-foot local office at 1435 N. McDowell Blvd.

North Bay Business Journal contributed to this report.