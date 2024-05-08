Red Lobster reportedly considers bankruptcy after $11M loss on endless shrimp

Seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster is reportedly considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after significant financial blows, including an $11 million loss on endless shrimp.

The national restaurant chain, best known for its famous cheddar biscuits and seafood entrees, has been in talks with law firm King & Spalding to discuss Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that would help it "shed some long-term contracts and renegotiate a swath of leases," Bloomberg reported last month.

Sources, who were not named, told Bloomberg that while Red Lobster has not decided to file for bankruptcy yet, the move could help the chain continue business operations "while it works on a debt-cutting plan."

Among options reportedly being considered are closing some of the chain’s roughly 650 locations, including 38 in California and three in the North Bay (Vallejo, Fairfield and Rohnert Park).

Earlier this year, Thailand-based seafood company Thai Union Group PCL announced its plan to end its investment in Red Lobster following low financial gains in 2023. In a statement, Thai Union Group cited the pandemic, rising interest rates, material and labor costs as some of the major financial hurdles Red Lobster has faced.

"After detailed analysis, we have determined that Red Lobster's ongoing financial requirements no longer align with our capital allocation priorities and therefore are pursuing an exit of our minority investment," Thiraphong Chansiri, Thai Union Group's CEO, said in a statement.

In January, Thai Union Group said that Red Lobster caused them to lose $19 million during the first nine months of 2023, which included a poor judgment call on a popular menu promotion. To help fix dwindling foot traffic, Red Lobster offered $20 Ultimate Endless Shrimp deals throughout June 2023.

According to Restaurant Business, the promotion helped Red Lobster grow 4% year over year, but the chain wound up losing $11 million from the menu deal. Restaurant Business reports that Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier, Thai Union chief financial officer, didn't anticipate how popular the endless shrimp deal would be with customers at Red Lobster stores. After the fumble, the chain raised the promotion price to $25.

"We want to keep it on the menu," Garnier said in a statement shared with Restaurant Business. "And of course we need to be much more careful regarding what are the entry points and what is the price point we are offering for this promotion."

It's been a tumultuous few years for Red Lobster, which faced nationwide closures in 2022 and 2023 and also struggled to keep leadership roles filled. Red Lobster struggled to replace former CEO Kelli Valade after her tenure of less than a year, Restaurant Business reports.

The bankruptcy news comes as other national chains faced their own sets of challenges that included mass closures for Boston Market and TGI Fridays. Red Lobster has several California restaurants including Bay Area stores in Vallejo, Fairfield, San Bruno, Pittsburg, Fremont, Milpitas and San Jose.