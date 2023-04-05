North Coast Wine Challenge winners announced

The 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge happens this week, with 32 judges tasting roughly 1,000 wines, all made in the North Bay. The competition attracts high-caliber wines from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties and parts of Solano County.

To celebrate the vibrancy of Sonoma County's wine industry, we're publishing stories on diverse aspects of wine, and the people and companies behind it, throughout this week. And, of course, we'll have the results of the North Coast Wine Challenge this week in The Press Democrat and at pressdemocrat.com.

