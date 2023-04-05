Watch: 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge winners announced Wednesday
The winners of the 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge were announced Wednesday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.
Watch the announcement here:
The best sparkling, white, rosé, red and dessert wines were revealed, plus the “Best of the Best” — the top wine overall.
The contest brought in a record number of entries, more than 1,000, from hundreds of wineries in the North Bay.
The North Coast Wine Challenge is open to wines produced and bottled in the North Coast American Viticulture Area (AVA), which includes Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties, as well as parts of Solano County.
Next week, The Press Democrat will publish the full list of winners — wines that received gold and double gold awards — in the April 12 Feast & Wine section.