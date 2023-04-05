Watch: 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge winners announced Wednesday

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 5, 2023, 10:22AM
North Coast Wine Challenge

The 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge happens this week, with 32 judges tasting roughly 1,000 wines, all made in the North Bay. The competition attracts high-caliber wines from Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties and parts of Solano County.

To celebrate the vibrancy of Sonoma County’s wine industry, we’re publishing stories on diverse aspects of wine, and the people and companies behind it, throughout this week. And, of course, we’ll have the results of the North Coast Wine Challenge this week in The Press Democrat and at pressdemocrat.com. We thank Sonoma-Cutrer for supporting our efforts.

For more stories about the North Coast Wine Challenge, go to bit.ly/3nqsC9Z.

The winners of the 11th annual North Coast Wine Challenge were announced Wednesday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

Watch the announcement here:

North Coast Wine Challenge winners announced

Posted by Press Democrat on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The best sparkling, white, rosé, red and dessert wines were revealed, plus the “Best of the Best” — the top wine overall.

The contest brought in a record number of entries, more than 1,000, from hundreds of wineries in the North Bay.

The North Coast Wine Challenge is open to wines produced and bottled in the North Coast American Viticulture Area (AVA), which includes Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Marin and Lake counties, as well as parts of Solano County.

Next week, The Press Democrat will publish the full list of winners — wines that received gold and double gold awards — in the April 12 Feast & Wine section.

