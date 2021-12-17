22 to watch in 2022: Vintner Raghni Naidu

Name: Raghni Naidu

Title or position: Vintner of Naidu Wines

On the job since: 2018

Age: 39

Hometown: Punjab, India. She lived in Sonoma County on and off during 2020.

Why Naidu is someone to watch:

Indian immigrant Raghni Naidu did something pretty astonishing last year — she launched her boutique wine brand and, despite the obstacles of the pandemic, managed to make a profit. Today her label is on the wine list at Michelin-starred Single Thread restaurant, and Naidu Wines produces pinot noir, rosé, viognier and other varieties. It all began in 2018 when Naidu couldn’t resist buying a 9-acre property in Sebastopol with a 4-acre pinot noir vineyard and a guesthouse. She turned the guesthouse into a Wine Country getaway and hired Matt Duffy to be her winemaker, making wines at Vinify, a Santa Rosa custom-crush facility. Next year, Naidu’s goal is to develop the secluded property even more, with a tasting facility and bocce court to welcome wine lovers to enjoy her welcoming hospitality and the spectacular views over the vineyards.

What others are saying about Naidu:

“I admire her hard work, dedication and warmth in creating a space that brings the culture she grew up in to Sonoma County and blending that with her passion for wine. She’s the driving force behind her brand, and that passion is what brought her dream to fruition. ... She has a great eye. She looks at every detail. In an industry where to be a standout is really hard, she did a really great job with her first vintage.” — Rusty Rastello, executive wine director with SingleThread Farms in Healdsburg

What Naidu says about 2022:

“I’m looking forward to growing our recently launched wine club, increasing our production even further and adding a Tahoe property to our immersive experience, providing my wine club members another great venue to enjoy my wines.”