CEO of Play Marin youth sports nonprofit is guided by passion, innovation

In this monthly series , the Business Journal talks with those who occupy the top spot in a local organization, asking about their professional and personal opportunities and challenges.

Sports are more than a game. They can change lives, especially for youngsters.

As CEO and founder of Play Marin, Paul Austin lives this truth every day.

“Sports help youth succeed in many aspects beyond the games. They build confidence and teach teamwork and self-awareness. Sports build friendships and demand focus,” the 48-year-old said. “It allows for an opportunity to hone in on the skills to self-regulate when upset and teaches loss resilience. It mirrors daily life as we face challenges, create memories, and celebrate our wins within the community. Subsequently, sports offer a training institution for life.”

While the focus is on youth in grades third to eighth, Play Marin also works with kids in kindergarten through high school.

And it’s not just young people in Marin County who are part of the program, and it’s not just those from lower income households.

Austin said a number of kids from more affluent communities participate because parents “want their kids to have some diversity in their lives.”

The nonprofit relies on private donations, grants and charitable foundations to keep the doors open and expand offerings. Mostly volunteers, which can range from 50 to 70 depending on the time of year, are the face of the organization.

Austin said he can also use more of both—money and people. This would allow him to add lacrosse, softball (mostly for girls), field hockey, and 7 on 7 flag football for high schoolers.

How has Play Marin changed since you founded it in 2012?

Play Marin has come a long way since its 2012 basketball beginnings. We've sprinted into track and field, created a thriving volleyball program, and now host summer camps bursting with activities like surfing and tennis. Today, over 300 young athletes and participants across Marin County call Play Marin home, proving our commitment to fueling a love for sports, teamwork, and community through our ever-expanding programs.

What concerns and goals do you have for your business and industry for the next five years?

I am concerned about the lack of proper recreational spaces and facilities in Marin City currently. For example, we have a ball field that has been inadequately maintained and needs renovation to be playable for our youth and community. In the next five years, I would like to spearhead the renovation of the ball field with the partnership of the Sausalito Marin City School District. I would like to expand access to facilities for the Marin City youth by developing a three-court basketball facility and a space to host more programs.

What is your approach to working with different generations?

My approach to working with different generations is like having a basketball team, each with strengths to shine. I respect their voice, individual attributes, and standout characteristics. I value open communication, mentorship, and inclusive activities that help guide our participants to play as one. We bridge gaps, no matter the age and fuel growth by providing spaces for diversity.

What about your business keeps you up at night?

Expanding programs, the dilapidated Marin City field and facilities, limited recreational spaces, and funding needs—those keep me up. It's a fight for equity, a persistence to change the landscape in a positive direction for my community; it’s a marathon. The small victories keep me going, as do the faces of the kids, a community of supporters and great partnerships. My nights are fueled by my strong belief in Play Marin's potential.

How do you measure success?

Success for me can be measured by many things, such as collecting and analyzing data. We would like to be able to show our supporters and archive for ourselves the involvement of participants in our programs and how it has benefited them and affected their physical, socio-emotional, and mental health. Obtaining this information shows us the impact we have on the population we serve and shows us that the expansion of programming and the establishment of partnerships have been successful.

How do you motivate people?

I motivate people through showing up each day as my authentic self, having a voice, being a welcoming face, working hard and offering a safe environment for all. I believe through my presentation of self and all the trials and successes I have, that sharing that with others may inspire someone to seek out a change for themselves or remind them they are on the right path.

You and your wife settled a housing discrimination lawsuit in Marin County last spring. How does something like that become a teaching moment for everyone involved with Play Marin?

My lawsuit wasn't just a legal battle, it was another wake-up call. It became a teaching moment by empowering our youth participants. We're opening conversations, building empathy, and equipping them with the tools to fight for themselves and others. It's not just about my housing woes, it's about continuing to build a generation that won't tolerate injustice. It's a launching pad for a better future.