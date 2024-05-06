CEO of Donum Estate talks about what it is like managing a boutique luxury wine brand with an international reputation

Talk to farmers, which includes winery operators, and they will often tell you Mother Nature is always going to win. These days, though, climate change is like Ma Nature on steroids.

For Angelica de Vere-Mabray, CEO of Donum Estate in Sonoma, climate change is central to micro and macro decisions at the winery.

The year she came onboard — 2019 — is when the boutique winery started down the path that eventually led to achieving regenerative organic certification in 2023.

“It’s not just what is good for Donum, but it’s what is good for the planet,” de Vere-Mabray said. “It involves a lot of things like saving water. Some of the actual things we are doing are creating our own compost, and then using that across all of our blocks to fertilize and maintain the health of the soil.”

Donum also has an active cover crop program, limits the use of tractors in the vineyards, and has planted more native and drought-resistant plants.

Those tractors are now electric, and other vehicles on the property are going that way. Reducing its carbon footprint is part of the overall equation.

Sheep are brought in to eat vegetation. Solar has been installed. Rain water is collected.

“Everybody has an acute understanding that water is such an important part of what we do here. As the climate changes and temperatures go up, we have to be very judicious in our use,” the 53-year-old said.

While employees are on board with this approach, Donum doesn’t operate in a silo. With Sonoma Resource Conservation District, a carbon farm plan is being created. Sonoma County has been key to finding a way to repurpose water the winery uses.

De Vere-Mabray is all about seeking out experts to help Donum be more environmentally efficient and proactive to weather a changing climate.

Why was it important for Donum’s four estate vineyards to achieve regenerative organic certified status?

This certification marks our unwavering commitment not only to sustainability and environmental stewardship, but also to the fair labor practices that are an integral part of the certification. This standard goes beyond organic farming; it encompasses a holistic approach that honors and respects both the land and the people who work it. By upholding these rigorous practices we ensure that our employees are treated with the dignity and fairness they deserve.

This creates a work environment that is ethical and just, which we believe is essential for producing wines of exceptional quality. The ROC certification is a reflection of our dedication not just to the ecological health of our vineyards, but to the well being of our community; aligning with the values of our consumers who care deeply about the ethics behind what they consume.

In 2023, Donum Estate bought the renowned 52-acre Savoy Vineyard in Mendocino County. Any more acquisitions in the works?

While there are no active acquisitions at the moment, our eyes are always open to opportunities that fit with our dedication to producing extraordinary pinot noirs and Chardonnays. We remain vigilant for prospects that align with our philosophy of regenerative organic farming and that complement our portfolio.

What take-aways from your other jobs or life experiences such as living in Paris are applicable to being CEO of Donum Estates?

My diverse background combined with over 25 years in the wine industry has given me a broad perspective that benefits my role as CEO of Donum. The global insights and luxury market understanding I've gained are integral to managing a boutique winery with international appeal. Each role has contributed to my understanding of luxury consumer expectations, business acumen, and the importance of cultural nuances, all of which are crucial in leading the Donum Estate.

You have described the winery as multidimensional. Why?

I describe the winery as multidimensional because it offers a unique blend of experiences that engage all senses. It's not just about tasting wine; it's about immersing oneself in the art, nature, and culture that the Donum Estate has to offer from the visually stunning art installations and the serene sounds of the estate's natural setting. Each aspect contributes to create a holistic, one-of-a-kind experience. This approach reflects our belief in celebrating not only the craftsmanship of winemaking, but also thebroader gifts of the land, art, and community. It's this integration of sensory experiences that makes our winery distinctly multidimensional and extraordinary.

Donum is known for its single-vineyard pinot noir and chardonnay. Why branch out into merlot?

The decision to cultivate a small block of merlot was born from a passion project intended for Donum’s owners’ enjoyment. While our heart remains with pinot noir and chardonnay, this merlot venture allows us to explore and indulge in the diversity of our terroir.