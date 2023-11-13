Every day ‘is an adventure’ for this hot-air balloon chase crew in Napa

Spotting a hot air balloon floating overhead is a lot like seeing a whale in the wild.

They’re huge. They’re graceful. They almost always catch you by surprise. Heck, if you time it right, you might even witness the balloon’s burner igniting to heat the air, a process that sounds eerily similar to the exhalation of a surfacing cetacean.

But this giant floating spectacle — an incredibly popular way of experiencing the Napa Valley — doesn’t happen easily; a phalanx of dedicated humans makes it so.

In addition to the balloon pilot, the people who make every hot air balloon flight possible comprise what’s known in the industry as a “chase crew.” As the name suggests, this squad of two or three people are tasked to follow balloons on the ground while they are soaring in the sky. They are there to guarantee safe landings for every flight. They also get balloons ready for the initial ascent.

Daniel Santiago, 38, knows all about this important job.

As crew chief for two different chase crews with Napa Valley Balloons, Santiago spends most of every workday running down these dreams. He describes the work as grueling, physically demanding and incredibly stressful, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Every day on this job is an adventure,” he quips, noting that the company manages three to eight flights a day. “That’s what keeps me motivated, and what keeps me coming back for more.”

Demands of the ‘chase crew’

Specifically, Santiago has five main job responsibilities: chasing down balloons to meet them when they land; setting up balloons; conducting pre-inflation and pre-departure inspections; helping with pack-up; and directing the rest of the team to perform each task in an efficient way.

While all components of the job are difficult, he said, the chasing is the hardest part.

First, chasing hot air balloons requires preparation — you must know the wind and weather forecasts for the day.

Second, it requires familiarization — you must know enough about the Napa Valley to know where balloons might be headed and how to access those spots.

Third, chase crews must be comfortable improvising since flight and landing plans can change in an instant.

Finally, chasing balloons requires focus, as the only way crew members can communicate with their pilot, who’s around 1,000-3,000 feet in the sky, is via two-way radio.

“We don’t have any fancy technology in the trucks with us as we’re chasing the balloons,” Santiago said. “We have our eyeballs and radios, that’s it. Sometimes the radios don’t work or the balloon goes out of range and we’ve got to base decisions on instinct. That’s when it really gets tricky.”

Santiago added that the job is physically demanding — for pack-up, chase crew members must exert significant strength. Most of the balloons Napa Valley Balloons flies weigh between 800 and 1,200 pounds when full, and upon landing, Santiago and his crewmates must manually remove the hot air from the fire-resistant parachute material.

This process is called “milking.” As Santiago explains, one person stands at the top of the balloon and pulls it to stretch it out straight. One or two other crew members stand at the bottom end of the balloon, utilizing their body or bodies to squeeze out the air and wrap the balloon up to their waists.

For the weightlifters among you, the process is like a row mixed with a dead lift and a lateral raise. Oh, and chase crew members must do it all as quickly as possible, then stuff the fabric into a transport bag.

“The best way to describe it: swimming in tar,” he said. “You use every muscle in your body, every time.”

Once chase crew members have corralled the balloon itself, they must load the bagged balloon and the basket onto a trailer. This also is no easy task; the basket alone weighs anywhere from 500 to 800 pounds.

Balloon takeoff, landing

The process of prepping balloons for takeoff is grueling in different ways. Santiago and his crew members inspect the rings on every propane tank (these fuel the fire source, called the “burner”) for leaks. They make sure all cables are untwisted and all carabiners are working properly. They also spread out the balloon on the ground for easier inflation.

Just about all Napa Valley Balloons flights take off from Yountville — a point of pride for Yountville Chamber of Commerce CEO Whitney Diver McEvoy.

“Ballooning has been part of the fabric of Yountville for decades, and it really is part of our identity,” she said. “Yountville is situated in the heart of the Napa Valley, which is ideal for visitors and locals alike, and the charming town and surrounding vineyards serve as an amazing backdrop for the flights.”