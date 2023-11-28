Health care leader’s goal: A physically and mentally fit Petaluma

In this monthly series , the Business Journal talks with those who occupy the top spot in a local organization, asking about their professional and personal opportunities and challenges.

“One out of two adults in Petaluma is overweight or obese,” Ramona Faith, CEO of the Sonoma County nonprofit, said. She’s not surprised by the numbers because the country as a whole is overweight. Still, she added, “It raises a concern that we are going to address through the Blue Zones project.”

Healthy Petaluma last spring partnered with Blue Zones for it to come up with a plan to get residents healthier.

Blue Zones’ website says, “We work with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier where people live, work, learn, and play. Our innovative, environmental approach to well-being optimizes policy, urban design, food systems, and social networks.”

Blue Zones should wrap up its discovery phase in December, with a plan for how to move forward available in February or March. The final document will include input from the public meetings and partners who are part of the process.

The following is a Q&A between the Business Journal and Faith that has been edited for clarity and space.

How is the $52.6 million from the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital helping the district?

We are making investments and providing grant funds to improve the health and well-being of residents, in addition to having established a strategic sustainable plan for the future use of these dollars.

In April, Healthy Petaluma launched and funded Blue Zones Project Petaluma as part of a global movement that has improved health and well-being for entire communities and cities. The efforts began with an evidence-based, in-depth assessment of the Petaluma area, with more than 100 community partners participating in this effort. Despite trending healthier than the national average, Petaluma displayed room for improvement including its higher-than-average rates of tobacco use, cancer, diabetes, and depression, among other risks, when compared to benchmark communities.

We have also launched a General Operations Support Grant Program and will be reviewing grant applications in December. We continue to partner with key stakeholders to improve access to needed services, such as mental health.

What has changed at your agency in the last three years since the sale of Petaluma Valley Hospital to a subsidiary of Providence?

The sale provided an opportunity to have an even greater impact on our community’s health. We have engaged in a strategic planning process to determine how best to invest funds over time to improve the health of southern Sonoma County. The formation of Healthy Petaluma Foundation will bring additional funding into our community. Currently, we are exploring options to develop the Lynch Creek parcel across from Petaluma Valley Hospital, and we are working with Providence to reopen the family birthing center based on the hospital purchase agreement.

The contract with Providence called for the birthing center to stay open until 2025, but it closed in May 2023. How has this affected the community?

The abrupt announcement and closure of Petaluma Valley Hospital’s Family Birthing Center was extremely disruptive and concerning. I do not have a clear picture of the impact on the community as Providence, the hospital operator, did not conduct impact studies prior to closing the unit. However, I do know that closing the unit has made it more difficult for some residents to receive care, especially our community members who are most vulnerable and struggle with transportation. The OB/GYN providers are working to ensure residents have continued access to obstetric and delivery services at neighboring hospitals. We continue to work with Providence as they pursue anesthesia and OB coverage for this unit. It was a breach of contract and we are looking at all options to get it open.

What goals do you have for Healthy Petaluma in the next five years?

A few goals include: A clear direction and the development of the Lynch Creek parcel across from Petaluma Valley Hospital; an established grant giving program that has communitywide impact; a transformational Blue Zones Project Petaluma blueprint that is sustainable and builds upon our previous work; continue building our HeartSafe Community direct services that include CPR training and AED placements throughout the region; and strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders to develop facilities, processes and services to tackle greatest community need.

What aspect about your business keeps you up at night?

We should be a community of partnerships, but we continue to work in silos. There is a greater chance of addressing an issue and improving outcomes if we develop our strategies together and embrace the issue communitywide. For example, with student mental health, our schools do not have the needed strategies and resources in place to support the social and emotional well-being of our students. Even though COVID is here to stay, the pandemic is over. It’s time to identify social and emotional well-being as the public health crisis that it is, and develop a plan to better support our students, staff and families. Healthy Petaluma is focusing on this area of need.