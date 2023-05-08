Meet the Latino business owners bringing authentic cuisine to hungry Lake County patrons

May 8, 2023
In Lake County, Latino-owned restaurants have been offering hungry patrons authentic dishes for decades, from regional dishes tied to home countries to classic comfort foods, and everything in between. Tucked into each restaurant are fresh-made flavors to be savored in establishments that transport visitors to a land of color, culture, history and pride in the owners’ journey to where they are today.

Some businesses began as family ventures while others were taken over after they were already established in the community. Although the menus vary, a common thread among all the businesses is that they are backed by loyal customers who keep coming back for more.

Rosales Market and Mexican Restaurant, Beulah's Kitchen in Middletown

Middletown, the gateway to Lake County looks postcard-perfect surrounded by mountains and nestled in the Loconoma Valley. Not too long ago, both Mount St. Helena and Cobb Mountain were cloaked with snow in early springtime. Juxtaposed with snowy scenery and cirrus clouds, fruitless pear trees are in full resplendent bloom. Delicate blossoms disperse elegantly in front of the town's old storefronts, some looking as they did in 1870 when the town first began with a saloon and hotel.

Rosales Market and Mexican Restaurant has become a one-stop-shop for many locals. Armando Rosales Jr., and Veronica, are siblings and owners who run both the market and restaurant along with their father, Armando Rosales Sr., the chef. The family has operated the market and restaurant since 2009, and how has 8 employees, not including the members of the family that work there.

The market section of the store offers fresh fruits and vegetables, beverages, meats both cooked and raw, the makings for tamales and tortillas, a spice rack that is the envy of any chef, including a variety of chiles and bottled hot sauces, Cotija cheese, Mexican candies and specialty chips like Takis, as well as many other picnic supplies. They also offer fresh baked breads and traditional pastries such as conchas, pochitos and more delivered from Vallejo. Plus, catering.

“We like to introduce our customers to new and traditional foods." Rosales Jr., said.

The Rosales siblings said they love running the business. They enjoy visiting with regulars and newcomers who come through Lake County.

Veronica hopes to expand on the catering aspect of the businesses by opening her own catering company for the community. The community stepped up and supported the family-owned businesses when they offered curbside-pickup when restaurant dining rooms were shuttered during the height of COVID-19 in 2020.

Along with food offerings, the atmosphere is something special. The walls of Rosales Market and Mexican Restaurant are cheery, ornamented with Mexican art that depicts their proud culture with pinatas and paintings. One artwork depicts the colorful 'Danza de los Viejitos', a traditional folk dance in Michoacán, Mexico, that celebrates and honors the elders of their heritage.

"We appreciate our old people and were taught to value elders and continue their work," Veronica said.

The siblings have always been hard workers. Growing up, they attended Middletown Unified School District from grades K-12, then helped out the market and restaurant when their parents owned it.

The family moved to the Los Angeles area in the 1989 from the state of Nayarit, Mexico, when the siblings were tiny tots. They finally settled in Lake County in 1996. The family wanted to open a restaurant to give the community a taste of Nayarit, where they are known for seafood dishes. Their parents and ran the businesses for thirteen years before their children took over in May 2022.

The tastes of the Rosales’ home country are found in their dishes. The dine-in restaurant has ample seating and take-out is available. The Mexican dishes they serve include pozole, tortilla soup, quesabirrias, tacos and enchiladas. Their menu also includes grilled cheese, garlic fries and onion rings.

The family also runs a second establishment, Beulah's Kitchen, just down the road and next door to the Middletown Art Center. The restaurant serves American breakfast and lunch only. Matriarch of the family, Esther Rosales runs the quaint and small wood-shingle eatery. Her sister, Betty Caldera and her sons work at Beulah's as well.

"It's great that everyone loves our food," said Armondo Sr., "We can't go anywhere without someone recognizing us and giving a good word."

La Chilanguita Mexican Restaurant in Clearlake

La Chilanguita Mexican Restaurant, in Clearlake, is situated near the waters of the famed and full Clear Lake.

The restaurant’s name, La Chilanguita, is slang and means “a woman raised in Mexico City,“ something both owners relate to.

The owners are Denisse Herrera, her husband Jesus Mendez, and her parents Alicia Montalvo and Galdino Marín. All four actively participate in the business. Herrera’s parents are in charge of prepping and cooking most of the food, while Mendez fills in as a cook and waiter when needed. Hererra handles all of the business side of the operation like paperwork, promotion and finances. She also prepares and cooks food, plus is a server.

"The chef is my mother. She is Latina born in Mexico City, and the food she cooks for our restaurant is culture brought from her hometown," Herrera said.

Herrera's parents made the move from Mexico City to Lake County to join other family members in 1996. Mexico City is located in a valley called the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt where the landscape is surrounded by volcanoes and mountains, which undoubtedly made the family feel at home with Lake County's Mount Konocti Volcano nearby.

The restaurant is painted spring green on the exterior, so visitors can’t miss it. Mexican music plays quietly in the background and the many large windows give the space an open feel. The walls of La Chilanguita Mexican Restaurant are festooned with the Mexican flag, T-shirts, sombreros and Mexican-style paintings. There’s one piece that depicts Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

The restaurant, a fairly recent culinary addition to the county, made its grand opening during the height of the global pandemic. Luckily the owners were able to shift away from indoor dining.

"We opened Nov. 26, 2020. Three days after we opened we were told to shut down all indoor dining due to COVID rising in our area. So we relied on patio dining and a lot of to-go orders," Herrera said.

The owners stayed strong and found loyal customers.

"It has been an amazing experience from the beginning seeing how much support we have received throughout the community. Since our food is more Mexico City style food, we thought we would only get Latino customers, but surprisingly and amazingly it has been the other way around,“ Herrera said. ”We love explaining our menu and the meaning behind it to our customers who have never tried those foods and they get excited when we suggest a dish.“

The support goes beyond customers supporting La Chilanguita Mexican Restaurant with their wallet, but local leaders are also singing their praises.

“I have had the privilege of doing various interviews and being a guest speaker for clubs like the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce. I have received so much support from them as well,” Herrera said. “I feel like we have been supported not only as business owners but also as Latinos in our community and being raised in Lake County since I was three-years-old, I’ve had previous teachers, counselors, principals, and peers come in and support us. That’s an amazing feeling."

Herrera said the most popular dishes are the Quesadillas de Masa, Quesadilla de Tinga and the Quesadilla de Hongos con Rajas. The handmade corn quesadillas are stuffed with meat or veggies, deep fried and garnished with lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream and salsa. They are also well-known for their Gorditas and Huaraches. The menu includes appetizers, salads, soups and a kid's menu.

Herrera's two girls, Itzia, 7, and Diana, 5, sometimes visit the restaurant and will greet customers that stop in.

"Through all this I pray they grow up to learn what hard work and dedication is and that they know that whatever they put their mind and whole heart into they will be able to succeed,“ Herrera said. ”I hope this business we created can be something they can run together in the future so that they may also continue giving back and providing employment to our family and community.“

Studebakers Coffee House & Deli in Kelseyville

The Studebakers Coffee House & Deli’s vibe is convivial and cozy. Meals can be enjoyed al fresco for those craving some spring sunshine or inside the compact, but comfortable coffee house. It's a hive of activity layered with the sounds of conversation, espresso steaming and beans grinding. There’s the aroma of baked goods wafting about the establishment as owner and manager Itzia Rico’s mother, Maria Perez, bakes cookies and prepares food for the deli.

Locals grab a cup of Joe to-go. Some visitors some grab a sandwich and beverage after a hike at nearby Mount Konocti or after camping in Kelseyville's Clear Lake State Park.

"She has golden hands. She can cook anything," said Rico of her mother’s baking.

Rico and her parents made the move to California from Michoacán, Mexico when she was 4. She was living in Booneville before moving to Lake County in 2005.

"We inherited the successful menu from the original Studebakers owners, Nancy Yost and Louann Bauer who named the business, then sold it to Russ Shupert. Russ taught me to enjoy coffee, since I wasn't allowed to drink it when I was young," Rico said of her time working as an employee of the coffee house and deli in 2007.

At the time, Rico was attending Mendocino College and living in Booneville while trying to decide which career path would be best for her. She decided that the restaurant business was a good fit for her, so Rico purchased Studebakers Coffee House & Deli in 2007 using her savings and with help from her parents who refinanced their home to help buy the eatery.

During the first ten years of her then-new business her two sisters, Sulema and Aide Perez worked alongside her. Sulema still helps out wherever she's needed and Rico's goddaughter, Sandra Cruz, has co-managed the business since the pandemic began. Rico also hires local students who need work.

"I feel that being a business owner allows me to get to know our community. If it weren't for me working here I wouldn't have gotten to have such a deep connection.“ she said. ”I've loved watching our local youth grow up. It's rewarding."

Rico's reason for adhering to the original menu rather than prepare Mexican food, was to avoid competition or overlap with Carmelita's Cocina, a Mexican restaurant just down the street that is owned by her husband's cousins, George and Marcy Arredondo.

Vibrant local art garnishes the walls including work from Lake County artist, Annette Higday. The deli has mugs, hats and shirts available to purchase.

Rico's brother, Rafael Perez, is the barista. The business has about seven to 10 other employees.

"My brother Rafael has just been a huge part of helping me to be able to continue. He's a huge support. Anything I need him to do, last minute, or paper work, he's always smiling. He's just amazing. I feel blessed," she said.

Items on the Studebakers Coffee House & Deli menu include breakfast burritos, and croissant with egg, ham and cheese. There are bagels with egg tomato, spinach and avocado, and lots of fresh baked goods. For lunch, they have salads and sandwiches like the grilled chicken sandwich, grilled cheese and the pancetta custom sandwich.

Each of these four establishments has its unique attributes ranging from decor to food while the common denominator throughout them all is community and family support. Each business highlights the hospitable establishments created and run by Latinos in Lake County, whether it is Middletown, Clearlake or Kelseyville. Through new beginnings in a new country to the hardships that came with the ongoing pandemic, it's heartening to know these businesses and the stories behind them, contribute to the hospitality industry in Lake County.

