Meet the Latino business owners bringing authentic cuisine to hungry Lake County patrons

In Lake County, Latino-owned restaurants have been offering hungry patrons authentic dishes for decades, from regional dishes tied to home countries to classic comfort foods, and everything in between. Tucked into each restaurant are fresh-made flavors to be savored in establishments that transport visitors to a land of color, culture, history and pride in the owners’ journey to where they are today.

Some businesses began as family ventures while others were taken over after they were already established in the community. Although the menus vary, a common thread among all the businesses is that they are backed by loyal customers who keep coming back for more.

Rosales Market and Mexican Restaurant, Beulah's Kitchen in Middletown

Middletown, the gateway to Lake County looks postcard-perfect surrounded by mountains and nestled in the Loconoma Valley. Not too long ago, both Mount St. Helena and Cobb Mountain were cloaked with snow in early springtime. Juxtaposed with snowy scenery and cirrus clouds, fruitless pear trees are in full resplendent bloom. Delicate blossoms disperse elegantly in front of the town's old storefronts, some looking as they did in 1870 when the town first began with a saloon and hotel.

Rosales Market and Mexican Restaurant has become a one-stop-shop for many locals. Armando Rosales Jr., and Veronica, are siblings and owners who run both the market and restaurant along with their father, Armando Rosales Sr., the chef. The family has operated the market and restaurant since 2009, and how has 8 employees, not including the members of the family that work there.

The market section of the store offers fresh fruits and vegetables, beverages, meats both cooked and raw, the makings for tamales and tortillas, a spice rack that is the envy of any chef, including a variety of chiles and bottled hot sauces, Cotija cheese, Mexican candies and specialty chips like Takis, as well as many other picnic supplies. They also offer fresh baked breads and traditional pastries such as conchas, pochitos and more delivered from Vallejo. Plus, catering.

“We like to introduce our customers to new and traditional foods." Rosales Jr., said.

The Rosales siblings said they love running the business. They enjoy visiting with regulars and newcomers who come through Lake County.

Veronica hopes to expand on the catering aspect of the businesses by opening her own catering company for the community. The community stepped up and supported the family-owned businesses when they offered curbside-pickup when restaurant dining rooms were shuttered during the height of COVID-19 in 2020.

Along with food offerings, the atmosphere is something special. The walls of Rosales Market and Mexican Restaurant are cheery, ornamented with Mexican art that depicts their proud culture with pinatas and paintings. One artwork depicts the colorful 'Danza de los Viejitos', a traditional folk dance in Michoacán, Mexico, that celebrates and honors the elders of their heritage.

"We appreciate our old people and were taught to value elders and continue their work," Veronica said.

The siblings have always been hard workers. Growing up, they attended Middletown Unified School District from grades K-12, then helped out the market and restaurant when their parents owned it.

The family moved to the Los Angeles area in the 1989 from the state of Nayarit, Mexico, when the siblings were tiny tots. They finally settled in Lake County in 1996. The family wanted to open a restaurant to give the community a taste of Nayarit, where they are known for seafood dishes. Their parents and ran the businesses for thirteen years before their children took over in May 2022.

The tastes of the Rosales’ home country are found in their dishes. The dine-in restaurant has ample seating and take-out is available. The Mexican dishes they serve include pozole, tortilla soup, quesabirrias, tacos and enchiladas. Their menu also includes grilled cheese, garlic fries and onion rings.

The family also runs a second establishment, Beulah's Kitchen, just down the road and next door to the Middletown Art Center. The restaurant serves American breakfast and lunch only. Matriarch of the family, Esther Rosales runs the quaint and small wood-shingle eatery. Her sister, Betty Caldera and her sons work at Beulah's as well.

"It's great that everyone loves our food," said Armondo Sr., "We can't go anywhere without someone recognizing us and giving a good word."

La Chilanguita Mexican Restaurant in Clearlake

La Chilanguita Mexican Restaurant, in Clearlake, is situated near the waters of the famed and full Clear Lake.

The restaurant’s name, La Chilanguita, is slang and means “a woman raised in Mexico City,“ something both owners relate to.