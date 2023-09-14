From jewelry to drinks, these Sonoma County Latina entrepreneurs are doing it their way

Many young girls don’t dream about having an office job, yet most end up sitting in a cubical or behind a computer screen as aspirations are set aside when the real world calls for a more money-focused-mindset. For creative individuals, the possibility of using their own ideas and artistry as one of the main sources of income can be a dream come true.

Through social media, collaboration and uplifting one another, a growing network of North Bay Latinas prove daydreaming can be reality. Each have marketed their skill set and interests to a full-fledged business garnering thousands of fans all across social media. From pop-up events to weekly markets, online sales and word of mouth, these women are helping secure a bright future for women entrepreneurs making a name for themselves in the business world.

Sandra Contreras of Cositas Contreras

Sandra Contreras already had her hands full with two toddlers and a day job, but wanted to do something outside of her comfort zone with the extra time she had.

Initially, she considered making clay earrings or trying her hand at nail art but one day, while watching YouTube, she came across a video where resin was used to make small dishes and trays.

“I was like, ‘this is cool.’ I've never seen this before and then I got hooked on watching videos,” she said. “And then pretty much two to three weeks after watching consistent YouTube videos, I finally ordered a resin kit on Amazon and I was like, ‘OK, I'm going to try it now that I kind of have an idea of how to do it.”

What began as a simple idea for a hobby soon became a successful business. In January 2021, Contreras, then 26, started Cositas Contreras on a four foot table in her Rohnert Park backyard.

Contreras then made an Instagram account for her small business and her first followers were supportive friends and family. Her first post notes: the account is under construction and thanks all her followers thus far. Dice, dog tags and small storage containers all made out of colorful resin began populating the business’ feed. Min trays, bookmarks and coasters with sparkles, flowers, butterflies all against a seamless ombre background became what is now Contreras’ signature style.

Demand for her products increased and people began requesting custom orders. Her shop now includes resin hair clips, cards, candles, keychains, charcuterie boards and jewelry.

“I never thought it would be a business. It was just like I'm gonna make up stuff for me and my friends,” she said.

Despite running a successful business, the industry has proven to be tough.

“Being you know, Latina-owned and woman-owned you just got to really prove yourself out there,” she said.

There’s also a cultural barrier on top of being a small and women-owned business. Contreras said Latinos do not want to ask for help — both men and women.

“I think as a Latina that is probably one of the biggest struggles. One of my goals by the end of the year is to push it not as a mentor, but advertise a little bit more of like, ‘hey, if anybody needs help, if anybody has questions (I’m here),” she said.

She’s already holding herself to it. Contreras did a presentation at La Luz Center in Sonoma for other up and coming entrepreneurs.

“I just put myself out there to give help because I'm happy to help when I can,” she said.

Customers can find Cositas Contreras at local markets.

Website: cositascontreras.com

Instagram: instagram.com/cositascontreras

Stephanie Martin of Mexology Bar Co.

Born in Tepatitlan De Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico, Stephanie Martin has always valued her Mexican roots, which continued to grow when she moved to Petaluma with her family at six years old.

Martin, now 29, began working as a bartender at 21, but five years ago she decided she wanted to start her own business.

First, she was thinking she’d go into event planning, but that never came into fruition. Then fate stepped when Martin was asked to create customized cocktails for a wedding. She enjoyed the creative process of mixing alcohol with mixers and adding a pop of decoration, but she still wasn’t sure what which avenue to go down was not ready to go all in on her own business.

During the pandemic, like many in the service industry, bars and restaurants were shut down leaving employees and owners struggling to find a creative way to stay in business.

Martin took the opportunity to return to Mexico and immersed herself in the mixology scene in Jalisco. She learned about the local herbs, spices and syrups used to make unique cocktails that highlighted Mexican products.

When she moved back to Sonoma County, she created her own custom-cocktail business on Instagram.