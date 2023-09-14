From jewelry to drinks, these Sonoma County Latina entrepreneurs are doing it their way

ELSA CAVAZOS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 14, 2023, 11:11AM
Read more stories celebrating the local Latino community here.

Haz clic aquí para leer la versión en Español.

Many young girls don’t dream about having an office job, yet most end up sitting in a cubical or behind a computer screen as aspirations are set aside when the real world calls for a more money-focused-mindset. For creative individuals, the possibility of using their own ideas and artistry as one of the main sources of income can be a dream come true.

Through social media, collaboration and uplifting one another, a growing network of North Bay Latinas prove daydreaming can be reality. Each have marketed their skill set and interests to a full-fledged business garnering thousands of fans all across social media. From pop-up events to weekly markets, online sales and word of mouth, these women are helping secure a bright future for women entrepreneurs making a name for themselves in the business world.

Sandra Contreras of Cositas Contreras

Sandra Contreras already had her hands full with two toddlers and a day job, but wanted to do something outside of her comfort zone with the extra time she had.

Initially, she considered making clay earrings or trying her hand at nail art but one day, while watching YouTube, she came across a video where resin was used to make small dishes and trays.

“I was like, ‘this is cool.’ I've never seen this before and then I got hooked on watching videos,” she said. “And then pretty much two to three weeks after watching consistent YouTube videos, I finally ordered a resin kit on Amazon and I was like, ‘OK, I'm going to try it now that I kind of have an idea of how to do it.”

What began as a simple idea for a hobby soon became a successful business. In January 2021, Contreras, then 26, started Cositas Contreras on a four foot table in her Rohnert Park backyard.

Contreras then made an Instagram account for her small business and her first followers were supportive friends and family. Her first post notes: the account is under construction and thanks all her followers thus far. Dice, dog tags and small storage containers all made out of colorful resin began populating the business’ feed. Min trays, bookmarks and coasters with sparkles, flowers, butterflies all against a seamless ombre background became what is now Contreras’ signature style.

Demand for her products increased and people began requesting custom orders. Her shop now includes resin hair clips, cards, candles, keychains, charcuterie boards and jewelry.

“I never thought it would be a business. It was just like I'm gonna make up stuff for me and my friends,” she said.

Despite running a successful business, the industry has proven to be tough.

“Being you know, Latina-owned and woman-owned you just got to really prove yourself out there,” she said.

There’s also a cultural barrier on top of being a small and women-owned business. Contreras said Latinos do not want to ask for help — both men and women.

“I think as a Latina that is probably one of the biggest struggles. One of my goals by the end of the year is to push it not as a mentor, but advertise a little bit more of like, ‘hey, if anybody needs help, if anybody has questions (I’m here),” she said.

She’s already holding herself to it. Contreras did a presentation at La Luz Center in Sonoma for other up and coming entrepreneurs.

“I just put myself out there to give help because I'm happy to help when I can,” she said.

Customers can find Cositas Contreras at local markets.

Website: cositascontreras.com

Instagram: instagram.com/cositascontreras

Stephanie Martin of Mexology Bar Co.

Born in Tepatitlan De Morelos, Jalisco, Mexico, Stephanie Martin has always valued her Mexican roots, which continued to grow when she moved to Petaluma with her family at six years old.

Martin, now 29, began working as a bartender at 21, but five years ago she decided she wanted to start her own business.

First, she was thinking she’d go into event planning, but that never came into fruition. Then fate stepped when Martin was asked to create customized cocktails for a wedding. She enjoyed the creative process of mixing alcohol with mixers and adding a pop of decoration, but she still wasn’t sure what which avenue to go down was not ready to go all in on her own business.

During the pandemic, like many in the service industry, bars and restaurants were shut down leaving employees and owners struggling to find a creative way to stay in business.

Martin took the opportunity to return to Mexico and immersed herself in the mixology scene in Jalisco. She learned about the local herbs, spices and syrups used to make unique cocktails that highlighted Mexican products.

When she moved back to Sonoma County, she created her own custom-cocktail business on Instagram.

The name behind the business, Mexology Bar Co., is a nod to Mexico and is in line with what the business offers. The website states mobile bar, “brings the vibrant spirit of Mexico to your event, serving up authentic flavors and delightful cocktails.” Customers who want to book can do so on the business’ website where they can also see what kind of packages are offered based on how many people will be served at the event.

Martin has been booked for cocktail events all over the Bay Area including Sonoma, Marin, Napa and Sacramento counties. The business’ Instagram shows just a sampling of what Martin and her two employees offer with photos of themed drinks for Christmas, summer, National Tequila Day and Barbie.

“I always wanted a business to represent where I came from. And something to also thank my parents and my grandparents for bringing me over here and bringing my family, and just to never forget where I come from,” Martin said.

After launching Mexology Bar Co. on Instagram, the owner of Your Balloon Dream Co. reached out and invited her to a photoshoot where the cocktails and decorations were on display together.

Martin crafted a trio of cocktails that represented each of the witches — Winifred, Sarah and Mary — from “Hocus Pocus.”

Shortly after the collaboration, the Mexology Bar Co. business grew to not only making cocktails at events, but also creating customizable cocktail kits, mainly paloma and margarita kits, which will eventually be available to consumers in early 2024.

“The cocktail kits are really cool,” Marti said. “The goal is to go to market with them and sell the cocktail kits and little mason jars or even just the mixes.”

Martin enjoys trying to locally source as many ingredients as possible like incorporating edible flowers from markets around the area and purchasing products from fellow local businesses.

She said being a women and Latina-owned business has shown her the how important the partnership is among other women-owned businesses.

“I've met this awesome community of not only Latina women, but other minority groups and just women in general,” she said. “Everybody's just super supportive; everybody thinks it is really cool.”

Website: mexologybarco.com

Instagram: instagram.com/mexologybarco

Ana Prado of Blooming Coast

When thinking of the Sonoma County landscape, there are many natural environments that come to mind: the ocean, redwoods, hills, wildflowers and mountains. When Windsor resident Ana Prado, 24, was thinking of a name for her future business, she wanted something that would describe not only her, but something that would truly mean something. That’s when Prado drew inspiration from the environments around her.

She said the area, “it’s always blooming with flowers and succulents, and so it just seemed fitting.”

The business is also veteran-owned. Prado enlisted into the Marine Corps Reserves during her senior year of high school, in 2017. She spent a year training in North and South Carolina, then came back to the North Bay.

“The intense humidity, heat, and sand fleas of the Carolina’s definitely made me appreciate California in a way I hadn’t before,” she said. “I was glad to be home and immediately made my way out to Bodega Bay to immerse myself in the literal blooming coast’s of our bay.”

Her business, Blooming Coast, combines the blooms all around her and her home, Sonoma County. Her first Instagram post was in December 2020 announcing her business. The small business sells low maintenance plants, supplies, planters and arrangements with some featuring upcycled HenHouse Brewing cans. She also sources her plants from local nurseries all around the Bay Area.

Prado’s love for plants culminated at the beginning of 2020 when she took care of her grandma’s plants after she died.

“My abuelita had always tended to her garden and vast collection of orchids and houseplants she had indoors,” she said. “In her absence I started to care for them and when I would water them, I found myself imagining how her hands and had touched the same leaves, and how her care had kept the plants alive. I immediately felt a closeness to her when I was caring for her plantitas. I even found myself talking to them at times, telling them it was my turn to help them grow.”

She added the plants became symbolic of her roots and the seeds her grandma had planted.

“I started to learn some valuable life lessons ... (like) how resilient they could be even in the times I forgot to water them — that it was necessary to cut back leaves no matter how much it hurt, in order to see them grow stronger and fuller,” she said.

Prado said phrases like “Si se puede” or “Echale Ganas,” invoke positivity, inner strength and a feeling of being uplifted by the Latino community. She said this is how the business came out of her, through her own strength.

“It's just really nice to feel like I can represent what we're capable of and being able to share that with people,” she said.

And Prado’s business is a one-woman show and she’s added social media to the list of her business responsibilities. She’s shares plant names, maintenance tips, safety information and more.

Her followers may have also notice she’s expanded beyond plants to offer artisan products from all Mexico and has worked with Mexican Indigenous groups to bring their creations to Sonoma County. Products are all fair-trade and include earrings, bags and hats.

“These pieces feel like home,” she said. “The art reminds us of where we come from, with floral and nature patterns that tell a story about our ancestors and the world around us. It’s a great opportunity for us to educate, share, and celebrate these parts of our rich heritage.”

Customers can find Blooming Coast at local markets.

Instagram: instagram.com/blooming_coast

Jazmin Amezquita of Klay Jewelryy

Jazmin Amezquita began her business journey in 2019. After watching YouTube tutorials and researching all things related to clay making, she finally bought her first clay tools and material.

“Finding the right clay was the learning curve because they have different variations and you need the right one to make the process smoother but one that will bake without any issues,” said the Sonoma Valley resident.

Before that, in 2018, Amezquita purchased her first pair of clay earrings from Etsy, an e-commerce site focused on handmade items. She was immediately suprised by how light-weight the product was

“One Etsy order led to many more until I felt like I could start making my own earrings to my liking. This is when Klay started,” she said. “I started to wear my own pieces when I’d go out with friends and family and that’s when ... (they’d ask) ’where did you get them, those are cute.’”

Klay Jewelryy celebrated their one year business anniversary in July and over the year, Amezquita has made hundreds of earrings hypoallergenic polymer clay earrings and accessories featuring everything from school supplies to geometric patterns, plants, fruit and conchas.

The process of making clay earrings involves making unique designs that customers will like, forming shapes, mixing colors, putting them in the oven to bake. Once they’re out of the oven and cool, it’s time to sand, rinse and add small finishings.

This business looks like a full-time venture for Amezquita, but she has a day job as an administrative assistant for an engineering company. After work she spends three to four hours working on Klay Jewelryy. There’s one person she employs to help with the business.

“A part-time side business for a full-time person is impossible. I have spent days where I go to sleep after midnight, but I love creating. I love the outcome and of course there are so many ideas, I have to narrow them down,” she said.

Her favorite part about the business has been her customers. Interacting and meeting them in person at markets and pop ups allows her to make a connection with those who are supporting her craft. She said she loves hearing how much they appreciate her unique creations.

Being a female entrepreneur is in Amezquita’s blood. She said she’s inspired and motivated by her mother who has a cleaning business and her grandmother who would sell products at markets in Mexico. The local Latino community has also encouraged her. She attended a webinar hosted by La Luz where fellow Latina entrepreneurs gave her, and others, insight on running a business.

“My mom has seen how much effort and love I have poured into my business and she keeps pushing me to keep going,” she said. “She also is my favorite client because of all the earring ideas she gives and I put most of them to the test. Although my grandma is miles away, she encourages me to keep creating. To continue doing what I love, and she’s right.”

But knowing she can continue to thrive has kept her going.

“There's no boundaries, there's no exception saying you can't do this, you're going to do it. You can do whatever you want to do in life and you just gotta go for it.”

Website: klayjewelryy.com

Instagram: instagram.com/klayjewelryy

