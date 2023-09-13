Santa Rosa DJ Crystal Diamante hits the airwaves and empowers Latina women of all over the county

If you’ve lived in Sonoma County at any point in the last 30 years, chances are you’ve come across Crystal Diamante in one way or another.

As a longtime on-air personality and disc jockey within the Wine Country radio scene, an independent special events promoter and founder of the Miss Latina Wine Country beauty pageant, and a single mother of two, sometimes Diamante has a difficult time remembering just which one of the many hats she’s wearing at any given point in the day.

But the strenuous schedule and often-chaotic events she organizes are made all the more fulfilling when she thinks about the people that she does it for: the Latino community.

After immigrating with her family before her first birthday to the United States from Guadalajara, Mexico, the family landed in Chicago, where Diamante spent the first 18 years of her life. Despite the difficulty immigrants often experience when acclimating to a new country, Diamante’s mother always led by example.

“(My mother) always told me: Women can have it all,” Diamante said. “She never neglected her household duties and proved a woman can have it all if she is willing to fight for it … Whenever I am stuck in a difficult situation, I think about the struggles my mother overcame and this gives me the confidence that nothing can ever bog me down.”

In the early 1990s, she traveled to Santa Rosa to help her brother with his family after a work-related accident left him injured. Within a few months, though, Diamante decided to stay.

“I was just going to be here for a couple of months to support my brother because he was a single dad,” Diamante said. “I had my ticket to go (back to Chicago), but I started doing some modeling here and had an interest in working in radio and communications, so I decided to stay in California.”

Finding her voice on air

Radio and communications had always interested Diamante and, after realizing of the lack of women — and, more specifically, women of color — in the on-air personality sector, she decided that something needed to change.

She began her radio career at 25 in 1998, joining Santa Rosa’s KBBF public radio, a bilingual broadcasting foundation subsidiary originally started by a group of Sonoma State University students and community leaders in 1971.

There are now more than 154 Spanish-language radio stations in California with dozens in and around the Bay Area.

“It was a challenge because, at that time, there were not a lot of female DJs,” she said. “The industry was more, like, for men at the radio, so it was challenging, but I said, ‘You know what, no. This needs to change because we can do it, too.’”

Diamante eventually switched from public to commercial radio a few years later, joining La Maquina Musical in Santa Rosa as an on-air personality and sales executive before moving to Radio Lazer as a manager and DJ for 14 years.

As a multitasker at heart, Diamante wouldn’t stop there. While working as a DJ, she pursued a career working for Julie Nation Academy — a modeling school in Santa Rosa — as a Latina modeling and personal development instructor.

Handing Latinas their crowns

Miss Latina Wine Country, a beauty pageant Diamante started in 2015, was her first real dive into independent events promotion.

“After working in the industry for a few years, I kind of recognized the necessity, as a Latina woman, to have more confidence and to support them with their self-esteem because I was working with the community and working with women,” she said. “I decided to create this as a special project in a way to not be a ‘beauty pageant,’ it’s more about empowering women.”

The pageant was hosted by the Graton Resort and Casino in 2015 and 2016. Then the pageant moved to the Luther Burbank Center and Robledo Family Winery in Sonoma until COVID-19 halted nonessential businesses and events alike.

In 2017, Diamante was having trouble finding a home for the Miss Latina Wine Country and the Robledo family didn’t think twice before offering their winery for the event.

“I had one month to do the event (or cancel), so I talked to Robledo’s winery and Mr. Robledo said, ‘You know what, this is your house, Crystal. Let’s do it here,’” Diamante said.

Since it began in 2015, Miss Latina Wine Country has crowned four queens. Vanessa Estrella, the winner of the 2017 Miss Latina Wine Country pageant, joined the pageant after briefly meeting Diamante at an event. In an effort to build confidence, Estrella decided to participate in the contest.

“What inspired me to participate in Miss Latina Wine Country was to be able to get out of my comfort zone and grow my confidence,” said Estrella, who now lives in Los Angeles. “Although I had been modeling for a couple of years, I had never participated in a pageant and I knew that was a challenge I wanted to overcome.”